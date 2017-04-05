It's about getting answers quickly. Meet the fully automated pathology scanner* designed to accommodate laboratories with a lean workflow and need to scan small batches of slides to achieve operational excellence and short turnaround times by scanning batches in parallel.
With a high first time right, high throughput, load and walk away scanning, the SG60 enables you to digitise your histology samples and obtain high quality clinical diagnostic images for routine use and integrated pathology networks.
*It has market clearance in EEA (European Economic Area), United Kingdom, Ireland and Singapore. Specific conditions apply to the USA market.
Streamlining digital workflow to enhance user experience
IMS offers specialized tools for measurement, annotation, collaboration, and archive management. Review cases quickly using fast slide-to-slide transitions and confer on cases using single-click collaboration connection. Case details are presented with a digital slide tray, which organizes the slides like an analog slide tray. It includes case-related documents, grossing images and case-specific notes. This overview of slides can indicate which slides have been viewed, annotated and if additional slides have been ordered. Access role-based, user-specific case lists along with related patient data and notes.
Enhancing tissue analysis with a dedicated slide viewer
Our dedicated slide viewer includes a rich set of tools for making annotations and accurate measurements, allowing pathologist to easily navigate tissue. Create a gallery of highlighted tissue features you can return to with the click of a button. Tag slides for follow-up in secondary workflows such as tumor board or panel discussions. Smart workflow algorithms include automatic image alignment, tissue detection, tissue presentation and single-click navigation. Shortcut keys help improve workflow and enhance productivity.
Enhancing real-time collaboration and case sharing
Connect with your colleagues anywhere in the world with our real-time collaboration tool. Share your slide viewing simultaneously in a manner that mimics a multi-headed microscope. Participants share control of the screen including annotation and measurement tools allowing them to collaborate on case analysis.
Improving the user experience and productivity
The Image Management System is your gateway to manage, review and analyze digitized slides. This next-generation software includes tools to optimize your daily caseload management, cases and images navigation and collaboration. Access whole slide images (WSI) in the feature-rich viewer in a streamlined, accessible diagnostic workflow.
Managing your workday just became easier
IMS makes it possible to easily organize, review, manage and present digital cases. Facilitate organized personal worklists that are arranged and sorted according to your preference. Easily distinguish cases by status and case-related information such as patient name, number of slides per case and tissue type. Find the right case quickly with advanced search and filter functionality.
Application server and storage software
The backbone of the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution* is a customisable server and storage configuration that offers management of image repositories, comprehensive LIS interoperability, and tailored network options. This component enables comprehensive integration with your institute’s information systems, creating a network for histology image sharing with features like automatic data management that positively impact laboratory effectiveness.
Affordable total cost of ownership per digitised slide
The SG300 is designed to for medium to large laboratories that are running a traditional workflow with large batches of slides are processed for scanning at a few occasions per day. Offering high image quality, full automation and same first time right rate as the SG60, the SG300 enables high, clinical representative, throughput through it's scan speed, slide handling and non-rectangular ROI optimisation. This results in n short turnaround times and a very low total cost of ownership (TCO/slide) as overnight scanning enables high utilisation of the SG300.
3D ready technology
The Pathology Scanner Second Generation hardware solution prepared for multi-layer scanning.
Streamlining digital workflow to enhance user experience
IMS offers specialized tools for measurement, annotation, collaboration, and archive management. Review cases quickly using fast slide-to-slide transitions and confer on cases using single-click collaboration connection. Case details are presented with a digital slide tray, which organizes the slides like an analog slide tray. It includes case-related documents, grossing images and case-specific notes. This overview of slides can indicate which slides have been viewed, annotated and if additional slides have been ordered. Access role-based, user-specific case lists along with related patient data and notes.
Enhancing tissue analysis with a dedicated slide viewer
Our dedicated slide viewer includes a rich set of tools for making annotations and accurate measurements, allowing pathologist to easily navigate tissue. Create a gallery of highlighted tissue features you can return to with the click of a button. Tag slides for follow-up in secondary workflows such as tumor board or panel discussions. Smart workflow algorithms include automatic image alignment, tissue detection, tissue presentation and single-click navigation. Shortcut keys help improve workflow and enhance productivity.
Enhancing real-time collaboration and case sharing
Connect with your colleagues anywhere in the world with our real-time collaboration tool. Share your slide viewing simultaneously in a manner that mimics a multi-headed microscope. Participants share control of the screen including annotation and measurement tools allowing them to collaborate on case analysis.
Improving the user experience and productivity
The Image Management System is your gateway to manage, review and analyze digitized slides. This next-generation software includes tools to optimize your daily caseload management, cases and images navigation and collaboration. Access whole slide images (WSI) in the feature-rich viewer in a streamlined, accessible diagnostic workflow.
Managing your workday just became easier
IMS makes it possible to easily organize, review, manage and present digital cases. Facilitate organized personal worklists that are arranged and sorted according to your preference. Easily distinguish cases by status and case-related information such as patient name, number of slides per case and tissue type. Find the right case quickly with advanced search and filter functionality.
Application server and storage software
The backbone of the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution* is a customisable server and storage configuration that offers management of image repositories, comprehensive LIS interoperability, and tailored network options. This component enables comprehensive integration with your institute’s information systems, creating a network for histology image sharing with features like automatic data management that positively impact laboratory effectiveness.
Affordable total cost of ownership per digitised slide
The SG300 is designed to for medium to large laboratories that are running a traditional workflow with large batches of slides are processed for scanning at a few occasions per day. Offering high image quality, full automation and same first time right rate as the SG60, the SG300 enables high, clinical representative, throughput through it's scan speed, slide handling and non-rectangular ROI optimisation. This results in n short turnaround times and a very low total cost of ownership (TCO/slide) as overnight scanning enables high utilisation of the SG300.
3D ready technology
The Pathology Scanner Second Generation hardware solution prepared for multi-layer scanning.
iSyntax Philips proprietary file format with either RAW or iSyntax compression
Slide rack
Winlab LS-20/ Winlab LSM-20, Sakura 4768 20-slide basket (max. number of slides 20)
Operating temperature
10 to 35°C
Dimensions (LxWxH in mm) doors closed
680x800x675
Scan time (excluding handling and pre-scan per slide)
SG60 ≤ 43 seconds at 40x equivalent (15x15mm scan area)
Total scan time (including handling and pre-scan) per slide
SG60 ≤ 62 seconds at 40x equivalent (15x15mm scan area)
Average percentage of tissue detected and scanned
≥ 99.5%
Power supply
100-240 V AC, 50/60 Hz, 700 Watt
Magnification objective
NA of 0.75 plan Apo
Pixel size/ resolution
0.25 μm/ pixel
Compliance to standards
EN IEC 61010-1:2010 /A1:2016, EN IEC 61010-2-101:2018, EN IEC 61326-1:2013 FCC Part 15, The IEC 6132
The IEC 61326-2-6 (IVD), IEC 61326-1:2012 IEC 61326-2-6:2012
Barcode support
1D code type: Code 39 with mod 43 checksum (ISO/IEC 16388:2007)
Code 128 (ISO/IEC 15417:2007)
2D code type: Data Matrix ECC 200 - Code 39,
Code 128 (ISO/IEC16022:2006) Recommended barcode type for all glass slides.
Relative humidity (no condensation)
Between 50% at 40 °C and 80% at 31 °C
Weight (kg)
142
SG connectivity ports
Ethernet cable for 10GB (required CAT 6 Cable) / and 1GB/s network cable with RJ45
connector (preferable CAT 6)
Image Management System Review Application
CPU
Intel Xeon E5-1620 v3 @ GHz or similar
RAM
8 GB physical memory
Connectivity
100 Mbit/s Ethernet
Video card
GPU Memory: 4GB GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or similar*
*Updating the graphics card driver on the client computer to the latest version is recommended.
Software requirements on client computer
Operating system
Microsoft Windows 8, 8.1 or 10-64 bit
Browser software supporting HTML 5 standard
100 Mbit/s Ethernet
Connectivity
Chrome (recommended), Internet Explorer***
*** Chrome is required for the feature Use my computer for image processing.
Video card
GPU Memory: 4GB
GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or similar*
Other software
*Updating the graphics card driver on the client computer to the latest version is recommended.
Image Management System Application Server and Storage Software
CPU
Dual socket Intel 6-core @ 2.3GHz
RAM
32GB
Storage
Protection against a single disk failure, e.g. RAID configuration or data replication.
For usage with 5 scanners or more: Flash Disks
*It has market clearance in EEA (European Economic Area), United Kingdom, Ireland and Singapore. Specific conditions apply to the USA market.
Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution (PIPS) is in conformance with Regulation (EU) 201 7/746 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 5 April 2017 on In Vitro Diagnostics (IVDR).
PIPS is 510k pending.
