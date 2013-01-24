By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Getting clear diagnostic data from portable exams is complicated by many factors. Now you can have the image quality you need for diagnostic confidence wherever you need it. Take the CX50 to your patients – in the surgical suite, CCU and ICU, at satellite clinics and screening events, in the A&E and OR, and in the NICU or PICU. The CX50’s image quality makes it the ideal choice for your critically ill patients, where space and equipment limit access, and quick responses are needed.
Premium technologies
Premium technologies offer exceptional quality
The CX50 system was designed for your critical study requirements. Premium technologies from our iE33 and iU22 systems, such as PureWave transducers, SonoCT imaging, and XRES technology bring a high-quality image to compact ultrasound.
Advanced features
Advanced features to enhance efficiency
Familiar features on the CX50 help you get the most from your exams. One-button optimisation, active native data, SmartExam system-guided protocols, on-board QLAB quantification, DICOM connectivity and more, provide a no-compromise approach to your portable ultrasound needs. The multiport adaptor allows up to three imaging transducers to be connected to the system, so you can easily switch transducers mid-exam.
Easy transport
Easy transport to serve remote locations
With its convenient travel case, you can easily take the system to distant clinical locations. Ideal for multiple-site support. Now with the CX50 you can provide premium ultrasound for your patients anytime. It’s the perfect complement to your iE33 xMATRIX and iU22 xMATRIX systems.
