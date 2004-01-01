Philips CX30 CompactXteme ultrasound system goes where you need it, bringing ultrasound excellence to the bedside and beyond. A fully-featured system in a compact unit, it pairs portability with utility to fit almost any clinical situation.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
Media Gallery
Features
iSCAN technology
iSCAN technology to quickly optimize images
Quickly refine your 2D and Doppler performance with one click using iSCAN Intelligent Optimization. It provides automatic scale and baseline adjustments to help you reduce scanning time.
iSCAN technology to quickly optimize images
Quickly refine your 2D and Doppler performance with one click using iSCAN Intelligent Optimization. It provides automatic scale and baseline adjustments to help you reduce scanning time.
iSCAN technology to quickly optimize images
Quickly refine your 2D and Doppler performance with one click using iSCAN Intelligent Optimization. It provides automatic scale and baseline adjustments to help you reduce scanning time.
Native acoustic data
Native acoustic data may help reduce repeat studies
This system stores active native acoustic data allowing you to adjust all scanning parameters on single images, clips or stored 2D and Doppler data. Images can be readjusted during or after the exam to enhance details. This allows reduced exam times and may reduce the need for repeat studies.
Native acoustic data may help reduce repeat studies
This system stores active native acoustic data allowing you to adjust all scanning parameters on single images, clips or stored 2D and Doppler data. Images can be readjusted during or after the exam to enhance details. This allows reduced exam times and may reduce the need for repeat studies.
Native acoustic data may help reduce repeat studies
This system stores active native acoustic data allowing you to adjust all scanning parameters on single images, clips or stored 2D and Doppler data. Images can be readjusted during or after the exam to enhance details. This allows reduced exam times and may reduce the need for repeat studies.
Compact system
Compact system goes anywhere
The compact size makes it ideal for studies when patients cannot or should not be transported to the diagnostic lab. You can easily perform abdominal, vascular, OB/Gyn and cardiac exams at the bedside. Take this system to your patients in the CCU, ICU and emergency department, and at satellite clinics.
Compact system goes anywhere
The compact size makes it ideal for studies when patients cannot or should not be transported to the diagnostic lab. You can easily perform abdominal, vascular, OB/Gyn and cardiac exams at the bedside. Take this system to your patients in the CCU, ICU and emergency department, and at satellite clinics.
Compact system goes anywhere
The compact size makes it ideal for studies when patients cannot or should not be transported to the diagnostic lab. You can easily perform abdominal, vascular, OB/Gyn and cardiac exams at the bedside. Take this system to your patients in the CCU, ICU and emergency department, and at satellite clinics.
On cart
On cart to easily navigate corridors
The system and cart are combined ergonomically into one unit that is slim, lightweight and height adjustable. Simply swivel and lock it to move to the next spot.
On cart to easily navigate corridors
The system and cart are combined ergonomically into one unit that is slim, lightweight and height adjustable. Simply swivel and lock it to move to the next spot.
On cart to easily navigate corridors
The system and cart are combined ergonomically into one unit that is slim, lightweight and height adjustable. Simply swivel and lock it to move to the next spot.
Hand carry
Hand carry for fast response
For situations that call for the ultimate in portability, the system is a fully functional laptop-sized ultrasound system with a handle for easy carrying. Now you can take premium performance where it's quickly needed.
Hand carry for fast response
For situations that call for the ultimate in portability, the system is a fully functional laptop-sized ultrasound system with a handle for easy carrying. Now you can take premium performance where it's quickly needed.
Hand carry for fast response
For situations that call for the ultimate in portability, the system is a fully functional laptop-sized ultrasound system with a handle for easy carrying. Now you can take premium performance where it's quickly needed.
Remote travel
Remote travel for multiple sites
With its convenient travel case, you can easily take the system to distant clinical locations. Idea for multiple-site support.
Remote travel for multiple sites
With its convenient travel case, you can easily take the system to distant clinical locations. Idea for multiple-site support.
Remote travel for multiple sites
With its convenient travel case, you can easily take the system to distant clinical locations. Idea for multiple-site support.
SmartExam
SmartExam cuts exam time in half
SmartExam protocols are easy-to-use customizable guides that help you perform complete studies on every patient. The on-screen menu guides you through the required views for a specific exam type, automatically enters annotation, and builds your report.
SmartExam cuts exam time in half
SmartExam protocols are easy-to-use customizable guides that help you perform complete studies on every patient. The on-screen menu guides you through the required views for a specific exam type, automatically enters annotation, and builds your report.
SmartExam cuts exam time in half
SmartExam protocols are easy-to-use customizable guides that help you perform complete studies on every patient. The on-screen menu guides you through the required views for a specific exam type, automatically enters annotation, and builds your report.
SonoCT imaging
SonoCT imaging enhances image quality
This premium technology acquires up to nine lines of sight and combines the individual images into one well-defined image in real time. It displays striking levels of tissue differentiation that are virtually free of artifact.
SonoCT imaging enhances image quality
This premium technology acquires up to nine lines of sight and combines the individual images into one well-defined image in real time. It displays striking levels of tissue differentiation that are virtually free of artifact.
SonoCT imaging enhances image quality
This premium technology acquires up to nine lines of sight and combines the individual images into one well-defined image in real time. It displays striking levels of tissue differentiation that are virtually free of artifact.
XRES Adaptive Image Processing
XRES Adaptive Image Processing reduces artifacts
Reduce speckle, haze and clutter artifacts with real-time image enhancement. This technology enhances edges allowing superb visualization of real tissue characterization.
XRES Adaptive Image Processing reduces artifacts
Reduce speckle, haze and clutter artifacts with real-time image enhancement. This technology enhances edges allowing superb visualization of real tissue characterization.
XRES Adaptive Image Processing reduces artifacts
Reduce speckle, haze and clutter artifacts with real-time image enhancement. This technology enhances edges allowing superb visualization of real tissue characterization.
Quickly refine your 2D and Doppler performance with one click using iSCAN Intelligent Optimization. It provides automatic scale and baseline adjustments to help you reduce scanning time.
iSCAN technology to quickly optimize images
Quickly refine your 2D and Doppler performance with one click using iSCAN Intelligent Optimization. It provides automatic scale and baseline adjustments to help you reduce scanning time.
iSCAN technology to quickly optimize images
Quickly refine your 2D and Doppler performance with one click using iSCAN Intelligent Optimization. It provides automatic scale and baseline adjustments to help you reduce scanning time.
Native acoustic data
Native acoustic data may help reduce repeat studies
This system stores active native acoustic data allowing you to adjust all scanning parameters on single images, clips or stored 2D and Doppler data. Images can be readjusted during or after the exam to enhance details. This allows reduced exam times and may reduce the need for repeat studies.
Native acoustic data may help reduce repeat studies
This system stores active native acoustic data allowing you to adjust all scanning parameters on single images, clips or stored 2D and Doppler data. Images can be readjusted during or after the exam to enhance details. This allows reduced exam times and may reduce the need for repeat studies.
Native acoustic data may help reduce repeat studies
This system stores active native acoustic data allowing you to adjust all scanning parameters on single images, clips or stored 2D and Doppler data. Images can be readjusted during or after the exam to enhance details. This allows reduced exam times and may reduce the need for repeat studies.
Compact system
Compact system goes anywhere
The compact size makes it ideal for studies when patients cannot or should not be transported to the diagnostic lab. You can easily perform abdominal, vascular, OB/Gyn and cardiac exams at the bedside. Take this system to your patients in the CCU, ICU and emergency department, and at satellite clinics.
Compact system goes anywhere
The compact size makes it ideal for studies when patients cannot or should not be transported to the diagnostic lab. You can easily perform abdominal, vascular, OB/Gyn and cardiac exams at the bedside. Take this system to your patients in the CCU, ICU and emergency department, and at satellite clinics.
Compact system goes anywhere
The compact size makes it ideal for studies when patients cannot or should not be transported to the diagnostic lab. You can easily perform abdominal, vascular, OB/Gyn and cardiac exams at the bedside. Take this system to your patients in the CCU, ICU and emergency department, and at satellite clinics.
On cart
On cart to easily navigate corridors
The system and cart are combined ergonomically into one unit that is slim, lightweight and height adjustable. Simply swivel and lock it to move to the next spot.
On cart to easily navigate corridors
The system and cart are combined ergonomically into one unit that is slim, lightweight and height adjustable. Simply swivel and lock it to move to the next spot.
On cart to easily navigate corridors
The system and cart are combined ergonomically into one unit that is slim, lightweight and height adjustable. Simply swivel and lock it to move to the next spot.
Hand carry
Hand carry for fast response
For situations that call for the ultimate in portability, the system is a fully functional laptop-sized ultrasound system with a handle for easy carrying. Now you can take premium performance where it's quickly needed.
Hand carry for fast response
For situations that call for the ultimate in portability, the system is a fully functional laptop-sized ultrasound system with a handle for easy carrying. Now you can take premium performance where it's quickly needed.
Hand carry for fast response
For situations that call for the ultimate in portability, the system is a fully functional laptop-sized ultrasound system with a handle for easy carrying. Now you can take premium performance where it's quickly needed.
Remote travel
Remote travel for multiple sites
With its convenient travel case, you can easily take the system to distant clinical locations. Idea for multiple-site support.
Remote travel for multiple sites
With its convenient travel case, you can easily take the system to distant clinical locations. Idea for multiple-site support.
Remote travel for multiple sites
With its convenient travel case, you can easily take the system to distant clinical locations. Idea for multiple-site support.
SmartExam
SmartExam cuts exam time in half
SmartExam protocols are easy-to-use customizable guides that help you perform complete studies on every patient. The on-screen menu guides you through the required views for a specific exam type, automatically enters annotation, and builds your report.
SmartExam cuts exam time in half
SmartExam protocols are easy-to-use customizable guides that help you perform complete studies on every patient. The on-screen menu guides you through the required views for a specific exam type, automatically enters annotation, and builds your report.
SmartExam cuts exam time in half
SmartExam protocols are easy-to-use customizable guides that help you perform complete studies on every patient. The on-screen menu guides you through the required views for a specific exam type, automatically enters annotation, and builds your report.
SonoCT imaging
SonoCT imaging enhances image quality
This premium technology acquires up to nine lines of sight and combines the individual images into one well-defined image in real time. It displays striking levels of tissue differentiation that are virtually free of artifact.
SonoCT imaging enhances image quality
This premium technology acquires up to nine lines of sight and combines the individual images into one well-defined image in real time. It displays striking levels of tissue differentiation that are virtually free of artifact.
SonoCT imaging enhances image quality
This premium technology acquires up to nine lines of sight and combines the individual images into one well-defined image in real time. It displays striking levels of tissue differentiation that are virtually free of artifact.
XRES Adaptive Image Processing
XRES Adaptive Image Processing reduces artifacts
Reduce speckle, haze and clutter artifacts with real-time image enhancement. This technology enhances edges allowing superb visualization of real tissue characterization.
XRES Adaptive Image Processing reduces artifacts
Reduce speckle, haze and clutter artifacts with real-time image enhancement. This technology enhances edges allowing superb visualization of real tissue characterization.
XRES Adaptive Image Processing reduces artifacts
Reduce speckle, haze and clutter artifacts with real-time image enhancement. This technology enhances edges allowing superb visualization of real tissue characterization.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.