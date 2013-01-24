Photo realistic volume rendering⁶​

Enhance the way you visualize 3D images by getting a better understating of depth and relation between key anatomy structures, utilizing more than 20 visualization protocols optimized for different anatomies and interacting with virtual light source to enhance perception. This new innovative technology is boosting your educational and communication tools, while not compromising on interactive performance and availability of traditional VR visualization capabilities such as clipping planes and batch to name a few.