Customizable healthcare data platform with near real-time insights, aggregating data from diverse sources. Empowers staff for operational improvements, cost reduction, and supports learning. Flexible for rapid application and deployment, backed by a dedicated clinical transformation manager for expert support.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By integrating data from multiple disparate data sources within the enterprise (such as RIS, PACS, EMR etc. which adhere to industry interoperability standards such as HL7, & DICOM) into one web-based data platform, you’ll benefit from a comprehensive near real-time view across your healthcare enterprise. Flexible deployment models including both on-prem, as well as on cloud.
Web-based Vendor agnostic analytics solution
Near real-time data analysis and monitoring
PerformanceBridge is designed to make it easy for you to explore your enterprise data, and allow for tactical initiatives to support management and patient-facing staff with dedicated applications to enhance clinical workflow. Interactive dashboards provide easy access to the information necessary for quick, actionable observations and detailed reports. This provides visibility to departmental metrics, individual scanner utilization and historical reports so you can benefit from data across your enterprise, regardless of system generation or vendor.
Analytics and workflow tools for tailored guidance
Customizable Dashboards and predictive planning: PerformanceBridge provides access to the dashboard where the anticipated departmental future state is projected, including the number of patients and technicians. Tools help drive insights from aggregated data, which along with CTM help enterprises with predictive analytics for optimized budgeting, staffing, and fleet projections.
Clinical Transformation Manager (CTM)
PerformanceBridge offers, as part of the subscription fee, a bank of hours with solution advisors. These advisors assist, among other things, in defining, installing, and implementing PerformanceBridge, managing change, and much more.
The product is not intended for diagnostic use or treatment selection.
This product is not a medical device.
Product may not be available (or all its functionality) in all geographies. Please check with your local Philips representative to ascertain applicability of this solution for your region and language requirements.
