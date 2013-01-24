Wee Soothie pacifier, notched, natural scent Infant soothing

Home
The Wee Soothie provides a superb fit for growing preemies or smaller term babies during their hospital stay. The notched area allows space for CPAP tubing, mechanical ventilation, or tube feeding. Our Wee Soothie pacifier is not manufactured with BPA, DEHP or natural rubber latex. Available in natural scent. For babies 30–34 weeks gestation. For hospital use only.

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Calming and soothing
Patient Application
  • Infants
Product Type
  • Pacifiers
DEHP-free
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.0018kg
Packaging Unit
  • 100/Case

