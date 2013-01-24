The FR3 Fast Response Kit Includes 2 pairs of hypoallergenic nitrile gloves, paramedic scissors, chest hair razor, pocket breathing mask, and a large extra-absorbent paper towel. These items are housed in a container that fits neatly inside of the FR3 Rigid System Case (989803149971).
