Limb shielded lead set for PageWriter TC Series Cardiographs, AAMI and IEC color coded, banana posts. Consisting of 2 arm leads (39" (99cm)), 2 leg leads (41" (1.04m)), 5*2 colored rings and 13*2 colored clips for AAMI and IEC, 4 banana post adapters and instructions for use. No clips or rings pre-assembled. 1 complete lead set = 1 sales unit.