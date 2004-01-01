Search terms

Disposable caps for temporal scanner thermometer. For all patient types. 1000 per pack. This product is the replacement for Legacy 989803192441

Product details
Use with Philips Equipment
  • IntelliVue MP5 and SureSigns patient monitors
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

