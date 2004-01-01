Our reusable temperature probes are validated to withstand autoclaving. Philips reusable probes can be disinfected as per instructions for use and then autoclaved at a saturated steam temperature of 132°C/270°F for four minutes and a dry time of 30 minutes, or a saturated steam temperature of 134°C/273°F (maximum) for three minutes with a dry time of 20 - 30 minutes. See IFU for complete cleaning, disinfection and sterilization instructions.
867030 IntelliVue X3, 867033 IntelliVue MX100, 867036 IntelliVue MMX, 867039 IntelliVue Hemodynamic Extension, 867040 IntelliVue Capnography Extension, 867041 IntelliVue Microstream Extension, M1029A Temperature Parameter Module, any Philips Patient Monitor and Defibrillator that list this product in the device Instructions for Use.
Product Type
Reusable Temperature Probe
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use (Reusable)
CE Certified
Yes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
2 sensors/pouch
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
