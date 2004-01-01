Philips Scoring Balloon Catheter – AngioSculpt Evo – is designed for exceptional performance in deliverability, crossability, and dilatation power with the power to safely dilate resistant lesions.¹ ²
For immediate assistance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips UK
01483 864766
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Customer Support Centre (Repairs and Maintenance)
0870 532 9741
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Sheath size
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Sheath size
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.