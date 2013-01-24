Home
Microstream® Filterline® H, intubated, neonatal Capnography

Microstream® Filterline® H, intubated, neonatal

Capnography

M1923A

EtCO2 filter line H (yellow), humidified & non-humidified (up to 72 hours).

Specifications

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3015A, 862478, M3535A/A06, M3536A/A06, M3536M, M8105A, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863266, 863088, M8105AS, M3015B
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes with any Microstream monitor
Product Category
  • Gas
Product Type
  • Capnography
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .700 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 case = 25 sets
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Gas Capnography
Gas Capnography
Technology
  • Microstream
Tube Length
  • 2.0 m (6.6')
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Intubated
Patient Application
  • Neonate
With Oxygen
  • No
Short Term or Long Term
  • Long Term
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

