Reusable EEG Miniclip Lead Set

Reusable EEG Miniclip

Lead Set

M1934A

Color-coded EEG miniclip 5-lead set with miniclip grabbers. Use with M1935A EEG wet-gel electrodes. Lead-to-electrode adapter type.

Specifications

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1027B
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • EEG
Product Type
  • Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .250 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 lead set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M2268A; M1935A; M1937A
EEG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Neonatal; Child
Lead Set Length
  • 1.6 m (5.2')

