Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Gentle Care Cuff

Gentle Care 1 Hose, Adult (10), NIBP, single-patient

Cuff

M4575B

Find similar products

1 Hose, Adult (10), NIBP, single-patient

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008A, M1008B, M1176A, M1350B, M1350C, M2702A, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, 862474, 862478, 863055, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863062, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863275, 863276, 863278, M8105A, M8105AT, M8102A, M2636C, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8105AS
Product Category
  • NIBP
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Type
  • Cuff
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .740 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 10 cuffs per box
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1598B, M1599B.
NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Adult
Cuff Size
  • Adult
Bladder Width
  • Cuff Width: 13.5 cm (5.3'')
Cuff Color
  • Navy Blue
Limb Circumference
  • 27.5 to 36 cm
Bladder Length
  • Bladder: 30 cm (11.8''); Cuff: 52.5 cm ( 20.7'')
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Bayonet

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand