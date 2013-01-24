Home
Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting Mounting solution

Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting GCX Mounting Accessories

Mounting solution

MNT25

Learn more about the options available to mount an IntelliVue MP90 patient monitoring system.

Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount || 1

Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-36; Desktop pedestal mount for all MP90 components.
Camlock Mount - Display || 1

Camlock Mount - Display

Available to order from GCX, P/N: HP-0128-37; Camlock plate and post to allow mounting to camlock rails or devices with camlock detail; shown with AG-0019-80 - Mount for External Alert Box and SpeedPoint; shown mounted to AGM.
Stack Mount - CPU/Display || 1

Stack Mount - CPU/Display

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-39; Allows "stacking" configuration of MP90 CPU below the display for camlock rails; shown with AG-0019-80 - Mount for External Alert Box and SpeedPoint.
Stack Mount - CPU/FMS || 1

Stack Mount - CPU/FMS

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-38; Allows "stacking" configuration of MP90 CPU below the FMS for camlock rails.
Camlock Mount - FMS || 1

Camlock Mount - FMS

Available to order from GCX, P/N: HP-0015-83; Camlock plate and post to allow mounting to camlock rails or devices with camlock detail; shown mounted to AGM.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

