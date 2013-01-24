By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Media Gallery
Features
Wired and wireless data collection
Wired and wireless data collection to fit your needs
Capture complete waveforms, trends, alarms, and numerics from wired and wireless networked Philips patient monitors and telemetry systems, as well as the HeartStart MRx monitor/defibrillator*.
Standard Windows® operation
Standard Windows operation is easy for anyone to use
Because it uses familiar Microsoft Windows® screens, menus, and navigation commands, working with the IntelliVue Information Center requires no special computer expertise. The convenient Help application provides contextual information and instructions from any screen.
Web and portal technology
Web and portal technology protects data
This system offers secure web access with multi-patient views. Portal technology allows access to hospital applications such as PACS and LIS.
Clinical decision support tools
Clinical decision support tools enhance care
The Philips IntelliVue Information Center offers advanced clinical decision support tools to enhance your care. These include real-time trend display and retrospective review applications. Integrated paging controls such as waveform paging support efficient data management.
Scalable capacity
Scalable capacity to fit various workloads
The Philips IntelliVue Information Center is scalable to support 4 to 3,840 patients with up to 96-hour Full Disclosure for review of physiologic data.
Flexible interfaces
Flexible interfaces enhance communication
This system provides an inbound ADT interface. It allows HL7 data export to the IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia and other clinical information systems, as well as direct ECG export to cardiology management systems and research data export.
