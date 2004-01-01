Search terms

Patient Information Center iX (PIC iX)

Central monitoring system

NOCTN171

PIC iX is an integral part of the Philips enterprise monitoring ecosystem, spanning high-, mid-, low and specialty acuity settings. It enables patient data to flow throughout these care areas by bringing in data from Philips and non-Philips devices across care settings. You can streamline workflows by helping clinicians to detect and respond to patient changes wherever they are in the hospital and protecting the security of patient data via stringent medical industry standards. PIC iX integrates into your existing infrastructure so you can standup a new unit in less time and be prepared for future changes in care delivery. And since scalability and flexibility is critical to your operations, we offer a remote, device operational management solution, enabling IT and biomed technicians to improve system uptime, track performance, and lower operations expenses.

Features
Harnessing the power of your clinical data
PIC iX provides a 360-degree view of patient condition combining data from both Philips and non-Philips devices, helping you make informed diagnosis and treatment decisions. Our Philips Medical Device Integration solutions provide the foundation for device connectivity. We aim to reduce technical obstacles to integration, such as device-specific connectivity protocols and the security challenges across organizational systems for viewing, documenting, reporting, analyzing and decision-making. This approach supports a Philips monitoring ecosystem and/or a vendor-neutral connectivity environment.

Redundancy to help your system stay up and running
Our Enterprise Link deployment model has built in redundancy, which can potentially increase uptime. By removing multi-casting requirements, moving the data acquisition part of PIC iX to the data center, and enabling virtualization, we have created an environment that allows almost uninterrupted monitoring on the clinical unit. This also can preserve sending data to the EMR when a disruption occurs.

Close the gap in patient information
View patient monitoring history across the continuum of care – from the ED, to non-telemetry med-surg areas, the OR, procedure areas and ICU, through to telemetry floors and even during transport. This allows you to make clinical decisions based on the most recent patient data – at every stage of your patient’s hospital journey.

Deliver alarms and information with Event Notification
The PIC iX Event Notification server is responsible for delivering alarms generated by Philips and non-Philips devices to Philips Care Assist app or third party systems. When sending alarms and alerts to other third-party systems, the Event Notification server can send the alarm information in standards-based protocols, based on the receiving systems preference. If you wish, you can allow the Event Notification Server to play a more active role in alarm delivery with responsibility for filtering and escalating alarms.

CareAssist mobile application workflow
PIC iX works with the Philips Care Assist mobile app to unlock new workflows. Clinicians can now review and save wavestrips on a mobile app, without having to walk to the central station. Care Assist allows staff to acknowledge alarms or start/stop blood pressure readings before they enter the patient’s room, for example, while they are still putting on protective equipment. Assignments are bi-directional between the mobile app and PIC iX, allowing clinicians to assign themselves to specific patients. These assignments are color coded on the PIC iX display providing an at-a-glance overview of which staff are currently tasked with which patients.

Advanced clinical decision support
PIC iX offers powerful clinical decision support tools, early warning scoring and advanced algorithms designed to help you identify patients in need early, prior to critical events. Additionally, PIC iX includes technology that can help prioritize alarm protocols and workflows. Alarm Advisor proactively offers suggestions for personalizing each patient's settings to help clinicians reduce non-actionable alarms.

Informing clinical innovation
Philips Clinical Insights Manager is our only service-minded, end-to-end clinical data analytics solution enabling high-resolution physiologic data acquisition, archiving, and access. We work to synthesize the robust clinical data generated by Philips patient monitoring systems, combined with data from other sources, on an open, scalable and secure data management platform.

Protect your system integrity
PIC iX incorporates multiple security mechanisms to support data integrity and confidentiality. User authentication and authorization protect against unauthorized access to patient information and configuration changes. The system supports role-based access options and permissions, allowing you to define who uses certain functions and sees information. User authentications can be entered manually or with Imprivata Single Sign On. PIC iX leverages the US DoD Security Technical Implementation Guides for operating systems, SQL, NET, and Internet Explorer. In addition, our standards-based system supports a shared IT infrastructure. This helps you make the most of your existing hardware investments while meeting requirements for manageability, serviceability and security.

Close the gap in patient information
View patient monitoring history across the continuum of care – from the ED, to non-telemetry med-surg areas, the OR, procedure areas and ICU, through to telemetry floors and even during transport. This allows you to make clinical decisions based on the most recent patient data – at every stage of your patient’s hospital journey.

Deliver alarms and information with Event Notification
The PIC iX Event Notification server is responsible for delivering alarms generated by Philips and non-Philips devices to Philips Care Assist app or third party systems. When sending alarms and alerts to other third-party systems, the Event Notification server can send the alarm information in standards-based protocols, based on the receiving systems preference. If you wish, you can allow the Event Notification Server to play a more active role in alarm delivery with responsibility for filtering and escalating alarms.

CareAssist mobile application workflow
PIC iX works with the Philips Care Assist mobile app to unlock new workflows. Clinicians can now review and save wavestrips on a mobile app, without having to walk to the central station. Care Assist allows staff to acknowledge alarms or start/stop blood pressure readings before they enter the patient’s room, for example, while they are still putting on protective equipment. Assignments are bi-directional between the mobile app and PIC iX, allowing clinicians to assign themselves to specific patients. These assignments are color coded on the PIC iX display providing an at-a-glance overview of which staff are currently tasked with which patients.

Advanced clinical decision support
PIC iX offers powerful clinical decision support tools, early warning scoring and advanced algorithms designed to help you identify patients in need early, prior to critical events. Additionally, PIC iX includes technology that can help prioritize alarm protocols and workflows. Alarm Advisor proactively offers suggestions for personalizing each patient's settings to help clinicians reduce non-actionable alarms.

Informing clinical innovation
Philips Clinical Insights Manager is our only service-minded, end-to-end clinical data analytics solution enabling high-resolution physiologic data acquisition, archiving, and access. We work to synthesize the robust clinical data generated by Philips patient monitoring systems, combined with data from other sources, on an open, scalable and secure data management platform.

Protect your system integrity
PIC iX incorporates multiple security mechanisms to support data integrity and confidentiality. User authentication and authorization protect against unauthorized access to patient information and configuration changes. The system supports role-based access options and permissions, allowing you to define who uses certain functions and sees information. User authentications can be entered manually or with Imprivata Single Sign On. PIC iX leverages the US DoD Security Technical Implementation Guides for operating systems, SQL, NET, and Internet Explorer. In addition, our standards-based system supports a shared IT infrastructure. This helps you make the most of your existing hardware investments while meeting requirements for manageability, serviceability and security.

