Patient Information Center iX (PIC iX)

PIC iX is an integral part of the Philips enterprise monitoring ecosystem, spanning high-, mid-, low and specialty acuity settings. It enables patient data to flow throughout these care areas by bringing in data from Philips and non-Philips devices across care settings. You can streamline workflows by helping clinicians to detect and respond to patient changes wherever they are in the hospital and protecting the security of patient data via stringent medical industry standards. PIC iX integrates into your existing infrastructure so you can standup a new unit in less time and be prepared for future changes in care delivery. And since scalability and flexibility is critical to your operations, we offer a remote, device operational management solution, enabling IT and biomed technicians to improve system uptime, track performance, and lower operations expenses.
Harnessing the power of your clinical data
Redundancy to help your system stay up and running
Comprehensive view from admission to discharge
Deliver alarms and information with Event Notification
Discover new mobile workflows
Clinical tools to help prioritize care
Powerful analytics at your fingertips
Protecting sensitive data
Harnessing the power of your clinical data
Redundancy to help your system stay up and running
Comprehensive view from admission to discharge
Deliver alarms and information with Event Notification
Discover new mobile workflows
Clinical tools to help prioritize care
Powerful analytics at your fingertips
Protecting sensitive data
The IntelliVue MX750 is the critical care workhorse of the IntelliVue family, covering a wide range of intensive care and anesthesia use cases and applications. Featuring direct access to hospital applications via HTML5, Citrix, and optional integrated PC, the monitor is also designed to support cybersecurity features such as node authentication, network data encryption, print report encryption and device data encryption, and includes a built-in RFID/NFC card reader.
The IntelliVue MX850, with its multi-display and multi-user capabilities, is built for the highest-acuity patients and the most demanding interventions, such as cardiothoracic or transplant surgery. Featuring direct access to the hospital applications via HTML5, Citrix, and optional integrated PC, the monitor is also designed to support cybersecurity features such as node authentication, network data encryption, print report encryption and device data encryption, and includes a built-in RFID/NFC card reader.
The Philips IntelliVue X3 is a compact, dual-purpose, transport patient monitor featuring intuitive smartphone-style operation and offering a scalable set of clinical measurements.
The MX100 is a flexible, reliable way to monitor patients on the move - and at the bedside - with a single, portable, stand-alone monitor, It is small and light, yet offers a broad, scalable set of clinical measurements. This rugged, battery-powered device features a built-in 15.5cm (6.1") touchscreen and familiar smartphone-like operation for ease of use.
Philips PerformanceBridge Focal Point is an operational management application that aggregates, processes, stores and presents network system health performance metrics in near-real-time. This software supports you in centrally managing, maintaining and troubleshooting issues with Philips products on-site or remotely.
