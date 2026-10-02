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Ultrasound
Lumify
Lumify
Exceptional ultrasound from your smart device
Ultrasound
Lumify
Exceptional ultrasound from your smart device
Ultrasound
Exceptional ultrasound from your smart device
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Technical support
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
Seamless information sharing
Exceptional image quality
Flexible subscription pricing
Features
Exceptional image quality
Decades of expertise and innovation in ultrasound imaging quality allow you to make fast, confident decisions.
Real-time technology updates
The online support portal allows you to keep your system up to date.
Seamless information sharing
Easily connects to PACS, makes patient data available to EMR, and enables consultation with colleagues through images, notes, and email.
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