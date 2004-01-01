Capsule Chart Xpress is a flexible, cost-effective way to eliminate much of the time, hassle and error of manually charting vital signs required in non-critical care areas. It transforms existing spot check monitors into connected solutions that capture, validate and periodically deliver vital signs from the bedside to the EMR. With Chart Xpress, charting vital signs can be performed in seconds, giving care teams more time with patients.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Capturing and documenting vital signs before the clinician leaves the bedside, Chart Xpress helps to eliminate errors associated with manual charting, with the goal of improving accuracy. An optional Early Warning Scoring System helps to enable timely intervention.
May improve accuracy and timeliness of data
Capturing and documenting vital signs before the clinician leaves the bedside, Chart Xpress helps to eliminate errors associated with manual charting, with the goal of improving accuracy. An optional Early Warning Scoring System helps to enable timely intervention.
May improve accuracy and timeliness of data
Capturing and documenting vital signs before the clinician leaves the bedside, Chart Xpress helps to eliminate errors associated with manual charting, with the goal of improving accuracy. An optional Early Warning Scoring System helps to enable timely intervention.
Creates cost efficiencies
Creates cost efficiencies
Capsule Chart Xpress adds connectivity and documentation to spot check monitors and leverages existing Capsule infrastructure and remote management tools. Using our modular design, Chart Xpress is upgradable to Vitals Plus patient monitoring.
Creates cost efficiencies
Capsule Chart Xpress adds connectivity and documentation to spot check monitors and leverages existing Capsule infrastructure and remote management tools. Using our modular design, Chart Xpress is upgradable to Vitals Plus patient monitoring.
Creates cost efficiencies
Capsule Chart Xpress adds connectivity and documentation to spot check monitors and leverages existing Capsule infrastructure and remote management tools. Using our modular design, Chart Xpress is upgradable to Vitals Plus patient monitoring.
Increases time for direct patient care
Increases time for direct patient care
Chart Xpress can help you reduce charting time while simplifying clinical workflow. By reviewing and validating data at the point of care for further efficiencies, Chart Xpress can be configured to nearly any clinical workflow.
Increases time for direct patient care
Chart Xpress can help you reduce charting time while simplifying clinical workflow. By reviewing and validating data at the point of care for further efficiencies, Chart Xpress can be configured to nearly any clinical workflow.
Increases time for direct patient care
Chart Xpress can help you reduce charting time while simplifying clinical workflow. By reviewing and validating data at the point of care for further efficiencies, Chart Xpress can be configured to nearly any clinical workflow.
Capturing and documenting vital signs before the clinician leaves the bedside, Chart Xpress helps to eliminate errors associated with manual charting, with the goal of improving accuracy. An optional Early Warning Scoring System helps to enable timely intervention.
May improve accuracy and timeliness of data
Capturing and documenting vital signs before the clinician leaves the bedside, Chart Xpress helps to eliminate errors associated with manual charting, with the goal of improving accuracy. An optional Early Warning Scoring System helps to enable timely intervention.
May improve accuracy and timeliness of data
Capturing and documenting vital signs before the clinician leaves the bedside, Chart Xpress helps to eliminate errors associated with manual charting, with the goal of improving accuracy. An optional Early Warning Scoring System helps to enable timely intervention.
Creates cost efficiencies
Creates cost efficiencies
Capsule Chart Xpress adds connectivity and documentation to spot check monitors and leverages existing Capsule infrastructure and remote management tools. Using our modular design, Chart Xpress is upgradable to Vitals Plus patient monitoring.
Creates cost efficiencies
Capsule Chart Xpress adds connectivity and documentation to spot check monitors and leverages existing Capsule infrastructure and remote management tools. Using our modular design, Chart Xpress is upgradable to Vitals Plus patient monitoring.
Creates cost efficiencies
Capsule Chart Xpress adds connectivity and documentation to spot check monitors and leverages existing Capsule infrastructure and remote management tools. Using our modular design, Chart Xpress is upgradable to Vitals Plus patient monitoring.
Increases time for direct patient care
Increases time for direct patient care
Chart Xpress can help you reduce charting time while simplifying clinical workflow. By reviewing and validating data at the point of care for further efficiencies, Chart Xpress can be configured to nearly any clinical workflow.
Increases time for direct patient care
Chart Xpress can help you reduce charting time while simplifying clinical workflow. By reviewing and validating data at the point of care for further efficiencies, Chart Xpress can be configured to nearly any clinical workflow.
Increases time for direct patient care
Chart Xpress can help you reduce charting time while simplifying clinical workflow. By reviewing and validating data at the point of care for further efficiencies, Chart Xpress can be configured to nearly any clinical workflow.
Looking for documentation relating to our products?
Products may not be available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.