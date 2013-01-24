Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Ultrasound
anatomical intelligence

HeartModelᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅

Proven time savings for cardiac chamber 3D quantification

Contact us

Introducing Dynamic HeartModelA.I. for additional insight

Dynamic Heart Model

Evolving from HeartModel, Dynamic HeartModel provides more critical capabilities in addition to LV and LA volumes to expanding your clinical use and increasing the diagnostic confidence.

 

The Dynamic HeartModelA.I. tracks every frame over the cardiac cycle using 3D speckle technology. The moving contours of LA and LV borders and waveforms, additional LV, LA indexes, LV Mass measurements provide a holistic view of the left heart function, LV wall motion and linkage between the LV and LA volume change over the heart cycle to increase your diagnostic confidence. The multi-beat selection and results average made the heart function evaluation more reliable than single beat in arrhythmia patients such as Atrial fibrillation.

Download white paper

HeartModelᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ for echocardiography

HeartModel echocardiograph cropped

HeartModelA.I.  is a 3D tool that can provide robust, reproducible ejection fraction (EF) in just seconds. This intuitive and validated application is designed to deliver the confidence of cardiac quantification that fits into everyday workflow. HeartModelA.I. offers easy and fast 3D cardiac chamber quantification, simultaneously computing the left ventricle (LV) and left atrium (LA) volumes from a single volume loop.

 

HeartModelA.I. in addition to providing LV quantification, is the only validated tool to provide simultaneous LA volumes. It allows easy characterisation of LA volume to gain additional clinical information with no additional time or steps. LA volume has been shown to be an indicator of cardiovascular outcomes.

HeartModelᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ gives you critical information in seconds


This study compared quantification between 2D and Live 3D HeartModelᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ and demonstrated a 82% time savings for HeartModelᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ when using the automated capability, and 63% time savings when minor edits were required.
aius-study-results

HeartModelᴬ⋅ᴵ⋅ studies

Three-dimensional echocardiographic quantification of the left-heart chambers using an automated adaptive analytics algorithm: multicentre validation study
Multicenter study by Medvedofsky et al shows 3-D echo with HeartModelA.I. is accurate and reproducible.
Read the study

Transthoracic 3D Echocardiographic Left Heart Chamber

Quantification Using an Automated Adaptive Analytics Algorithm.
Recent study by Tsang et al confirms benefits of HM in left heart

quantification.

Read the study

Three-Dimensional Echocardiographic Assessment of Left Heart Chamber Size and Function with Fully Automated Quantification Software in Patients with Atrial Fibrillation

HeartModelA.I. can overcome limitations of manual 3D echo shows a

recent study by Takeuchi et a

Read the study
HM model3 LR

HeartModelA.I. studies

Three-dimensional echocardiographic quantification of the left-heart chambers using an automated adaptive analytics algorithm: multicentre validation study
HM shapes
Multicenter study by Medvedofsky et al shows 3-D echo with HeartModelA.I. is accurate and reproducible.
Read the study
Transthoracic 3D Echocardiographic Left Heart Chamber Quantification Using an Automated Adaptive Analytics Algorithm
Dlated LV
Recent study by Tsang et al confirms benefits of HM in left heart quantification.
Read the study
Three-Dimensional Echocardiographic Assessment of Left Heart Chamber Size and Function with Fully Automated Quantification Software in Patients with Atrial Fibrillation
HM model3 LR
HeartModelA.I. can overcome limitations of manual 3D echo shows a recent study by Takeuchi et al.
Read the study

What's HeartModelA.I.? Watch the webinar by Dr. Ivan Salgo

DR. Ivan Salgo

“In the digital age that we live in, precision, accuracy, granularity is important. And clinical medicine is more challenging than ever. …So we really have to do a good job converting data into information. And that’s what HeartModel does!”

 

Dr. Ivan Salgo

Quantification of the Left Atrium with HeartModelA.I. by

Dr. Wendy Tsang

In this webinar Dr. Tsang explains the importance of getting left atrial measurements as a predictor of cardiovascular events. Watch the webinar for an in-depth presentation of the advantages of leveraging HeartModelA.I. for acquiring LA and LV measurements.

 

Dr Wendy Tsang

Cardiologist, Assistant Professor Toronto

General Hospital, University of Toronto

Role of 3DE LA Volumes

Where to find HeartModelA.I.  

EPIQ 7 ultrasound machine

 

HeartModelA.I. can be found on Philips EPIQ 7 ultrasound machine. EPIQ 7 features an uncompromised level of clinical performance to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding cardiology practices.

More
epiq7-ultrasound-machine

Anatomically intelligent cardiac ultrasound 

 

The cardiac 3D quantification of HeartModelA.I. is the next step in Philips Anatomical Intelligence in ultrasound. AIUS uses advanced organ modeling, image slicing, and proven quantification to help make ultrasound exams easier to perform and more reproducible while delivering new levels of clinical information to meet the economic and clinical challenges of today’s healthcare environment.

Learn more

Learn more about Philips HeartModelA.I. 

 

To see how Philips EPIQ 7 with HeartModelA.I.’s one-button simplicity can simplify the complex and time-consuming practice of 3D transthoracic echocardiography, complete the form

*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

Download

White paper
"Automated transthoracic 3D echo quantification of the left heart chambers" - A clinical study demonstrating time-saving for HeartModelA
White paper
Removing the complexity of Live 3D Quantification - Using HeartModelA.I. in clinical practice (PDF)
Brochure
Reproducible EF in seconds: Philips EPIQ 7 HeartModel???? brochure (PDF)

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand