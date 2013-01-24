Home
With Azurion, performance and superior care become one

The new-generation image guided therapy platform

 

Philips Azurion is the new-generation image guided therapy platform that allows you to easily and confidently perform procedures with a unique user experience, helping you optimise your lab performance and provide superior care. Azurion has been developed over a number of years in close collaboration with our clinical partners to ensure workflow solutions that meet the continuing demands of the interventional lab.

 

We support you in delivering outstanding patient care by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation.

 

Azurion is designed to help you perform procedures more consistently and efficiently. The highly intuitive usability of Azurion supports you in quickly and confidently performing a range of procedures. With this new future proof platform you can deliver outstanding care and grow your service line over time.
Azurion key features and benefits

 

Find out more about Nottingham's experiences here

Provide superior care

We support you in delivering outstanding patient care by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation.
Provide superior care

Optimise your lab performance

With Azurion, we have streamlined your clinical workflow for speed and consistency, so you can provide superb care to patients.
Optimize your lab experience

Outstanding user experience

With Azurion, we support you in delivering outstanding patient care by providing a better user experience that empowers you to move quickly and confidently through cases.
Optimize your lab experience

Interactively experience all the benefits and features of Azurion

 

Interactively explore the new Azurion environment. See how its new innovations can transform your interventional workflow.

 
Azurion experience
The ease-of-use of the system has let us quickly train staff and integrate it into the cardiac catch lab environment. We are very excited with the future possibilities of integrating more of our equipment into a single touch-screen user interface, which will drive improvements in lab efficiency and superior patient care."

Andy Rogers, Head of Radiation Physics, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust

What your peers say about Azurion

Avignon video

User Experience

Nottingham University Hospital medical staff values the user experience of Azurion, as the new procedure cards allow customised and pre-programmed protocols for different procedures.
Helsinki video

Lab Performance

Azurion intuitively picks up the protocol, providing consistency of performance and supporting less experienced staff without compromising on the outcome.
Nieuwegein video

Clinical Excellence

Interventional Cardiologist Will Smith of Nottingham University Hospital finds that Azurion is delivering high-quality diagnostic images with a lower than expected dose.

The Azurion user study to evaluate the system's new workflow approach

 

This white paper highlights the findings from a study carried out with clinical users on Philips Azurion in 2015/2016 to evaluate its new, more flexible workflow approach.
Download white paper

Clinical runs

Request more information about Azurion

Azurion package

Here you will find all information such as:

 

  • White papers
  • Testimonials
  • Brochures

 

This information is updated regularly.
Please complete the form below to receive the Azurion information package

Enjoy a lifetime of benefits

 

Our RightFit Service Agreements portfolio was designed with you in mind. We take the time to understand your needs and offer a service agreement and coverage that best meets your mission, your vision and your challenges. We support you in finding the RightFit Service Agreement that aligns with your business needs and is the right fit for you.
Enjoy a lifetime of benefits

Get the most out of your operational and capital resources

 

We work with you to help you manage the total cost of ownership, including capital equipment and operating expenses. We offer flexible payment structures that allow you to equip your facility with state-of-the-art technology and optimise your return on investment.

 

At Phillips we see a need for new business models and partnering strategies. From transactional to shared accountability. Healthcare partners are making a joint commitment to quality, efficiency, and cost metrics. This can unlock new potential in reducing operating expenses and capturing new revenue streams.
Operational and capital resources

Efficient room planning

 

Planning a new clinical workspace is a major undertaking that can involve many decisions. What equipment do you need? How can you make efficient use of space?

 

We can help provide answers to these and other questions with our 3D Room design services. Using our 3D Room Planner, our experts sit down with you to jointly define your requirements and help create a room that fits your precise needs.
Efficient room planning

Training and support designed around you

 

We work with you to understand your unique challenges and to create solutions that meet your operational and servicing needs, as well as bolster the capabilities of your in-house teams with educational services. A wide variety of technical and application courses is available to help your in-house teams get the most out of your systems.
Training and support

Efficiency improvements

 

Our consultants can help you make further gains in the efficiency and quality of your care delivery process.

 

To help achieve exceptional performance with data-driven improvement strategies, numerous options are available to make further gains in the efficiency and quality of care. We have a proven track record in analysing procedural data to identify and quantify potential operational issues. Our team also provides solutions to further qualify and offer options for resolution. 

Our experienced workflow consultants can help you make further gains in the efficiency and quality of your care delivery process.

 

To help achieve optimal performance with data-driven improvement strategies, we offer:

  • Detailed study of procedural data to identify and quantify potential operational issues
  • Interviews and real-time observations to help further characterize current-state operations and associated improvement opportunities
  • Comprehensive analysis to uncover the primary causes of process issues or inefficiencies
  • Solutions designed to address barriers to efficiency and effectiveness and ensure adoption

Our experienced workflow consultants can help you make further gains in the efficiency and quality of your care delivery process.

 

To help achieve optimal performance with data-driven improvement strategies, we offer:

  • Detailed study of procedural data to identify and quantify potential operational issues
  • Interviews and real-time observations to help further characterize current-state operations and associated improvement opportunities
  • Comprehensive analysis to uncover the primary causes of process issues or inefficiencies
  • Solutions designed to address barriers to efficiency and effectiveness and ensure adoption
Efficiency improvements

Future-ready and easy to extend with additional functionality

 

The Azurion platform is advanced and future-ready, allowing you to add new solutions and innovations as they evolve. With Azurion you can easily integrate additional functionality and third-party applications to extend the utilisation and lifetime of your interventional lab. For more information, contact your local Philips sales support.
Additional functionality
This design is really the right direction to move forward, so sophisticated!"

Y. Kashima, Executive Director and Vice President, Sapporo Heart Center, Japan

Media Articles

Daily Mail – 22 February 2017 - Philips launches new platform for Image Guided Therapy

 

PharmiWeb – 23 February 2017 – Philips reinfoces leadership in Image Guided Therapy with the launch of the new Azurion

 

Interventional News – 22 February 2017 – Philips announces the global launch of Azurion

 

Guided Solutions – 24 February 2017 – Philips builds on decades of expertise with the launch of Azurion

 

Med Device Online – 24 February 2017 – Philips unveils Azurion, the next-generation image-guided therapy platform

 

News Medical – 24 February 2017 – Philips launches Azurion, an innovative image-guided therapy platform

 

HSJ - 15 March 2017 - Dirk Vananderoye creative director Philips Design, reveals how Azurion was designed in collaboration with clinicians and patient to provide efficient, improved care
* Some features are optionally available. Not all features are available on all systems. Please check with your Philips representative for local availability.

 

  1. Results obtained during user tests performed in the period of November 2015-February 2016. The tests were designed and supervised by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent and objective usability testing engineering consultancy and user interface design company. The tests involved 31 US-based clinicians (16 physicians and 15 radiographers) and 30 European-based clinicians (15 physicians and 15 radiographers), who performed procedures using Azurion in a simulated interventional lab environment. 
  2. In 18 individual comparative studies, Philips ClarityIQ was associated with reductions in patient radiation exposure [1-18].

