Medical Device Field Safety Notice (outside of U.S.)


Philips Respironics Sleep and Respiratory Care devices


FSN 2021-05-A & FSN 2021-06-A

Information for business customers, all in one place

 

In June 2021, after discovering a potential health risk related to a part in specific CPAP, BiPAP and Mechanical Ventilator devices, Philips issued a voluntary Field Safety Notice (FSN 2021-05-A & FSN 2021-06-A).

We are committed to supporting durable medical equipment providers (DME’s) distributors and home health partners, through the complete remediation process with up-to-date information and resources.

Thank you for your patience as we work to restore your trust.
Find out latest updates

Not registered?

Recall homepage

Read the Field Safety Notice for CPAP and BiPAP (FSN 2021-06-A)

 (111.0KB) 

Read the Field Safety Notice for ventilators (FSN 2021-05-A)

 (111.0KB) 

Check the affected device list

Register your device(s)

Questions and answers

Support line 0800 249 4578 (UK) or (0044) 20 8089 3822 (outside of UK)

500 000

Number of repair kits and replacement devices produced for Western Europe1

17 074

Number of devices delivered the United Kingdom2

1. Western Europe inludes: Denmark, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Greece, United Kingdom, Ireland, Finland, Belgium, France, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Spain

2. Number of remediated devices shipped to customers in the United Kingdom as of May 30th 2022. This number will be updated monthly.

Support, at every step of the way

Icon ipad hand
Get the latest information and resources
Affected device list
Register your devices
Iicon patient
Visit our patient information page
Discover the resources that we are providing to patients
Icon clinician
Visit our clinician information page
Discover the resources that we're providing to clinicians

News and updates    

Important updates for business customers

    All Business Customer updates    

    Read all

    Questions and answers

    The following products listed are affected by the recall notification / field safety notice:

    CPAP and BiLevel PAP Devices

    All Affected Devices Manufactured Before 26 April 2021, All Device Serial Numbers

    Continuous Ventilator, Minimum Ventilatory Support, Facility Use

    E30 Emergency Use Authorization

    E30

    (Emergency Use Authorisation)

    Continuous Ventilator, Non-life Supporting

    DreamStation ASV

    DreamStation ASV

    Also known as ​DreamStation BiPAP autoSV​
    DreamStation ST, AVAPS

    DreamStation ST, AVAPS

    Also known as​ DreamStation BiPAP AVAPS, ​DreamStation BiPAP S/T
    SystemOne ASV4

    SystemOne ASV4

    Also known as​ System One BiPAP autoSV, ​System One BiPAP autoSV Advanced​
    C Series ST, AVAPS

    C Series S/T, AVAPS

    Also known as​ System One BiPAP AVAPS (C-Series), ​System One BiPAP S/T (C-Series)​​​
    OmniLab Advanced Plus(sleep lab) CPAP

    OmniLab Advanced Plus

    In-Lab Titration Device

    Non-continuous Ventilator

    50 Series CPAP, ASV

    System One 50 series

    CPAPs, Auto CPAP, BiPAPs​
    60 Series CPAP, ASV

    System One 60 series

    CPAPs, Auto CPAP, BiPAPs​
    DreamStation CPAP

    DreamStation CPAP, Auto CPAP, BiPAP

    DreamStation Go

    DreamStation GO CPAP, APAP, Auto CPAP

    Dorma 400, 500

    Dorma 400, 500 ​CPAP, Auto CPAP

    (not marketed in US)​
    If your device is affected...
    Register your device
    Back to top of the list

    Mechanical Ventilators

    All Affected Devices Manufactured Before 26 April 2021, All Device Serial Numbers

    Continuous Ventilator

    Trilogy 100

    Trilogy 100 Ventilator

    Trilogy 200

    Trilogy 200 Ventilator

    Garbin Plus, Aeris, LifeVent Ventilator

    Garbin Plus, Aeris, LifeVent Ventilator

    (not marketed in US)

    Continuous Ventilator, Minimum Ventilatory Support, Facility Use

    A-Series BiPAP Hybrid A30

    A-Series BiPAP Hybrid A30

    Also known as ​BiPAP Hybrid A30​Ventilator​ (A-Series)​
    (not marketed in US)
    A-Series BiPAP V30 Auto Ventilator

    A-Series BiPAP V30 Auto Ventilator

    Also known as​ BiPAP V30 Auto​ Ventilator ​(A-Series)

    Continuous Ventilator, Non-life Supporting

    A-Series BiPAP A40

    A-Series BiPAP A40

    Also known as ​BiPAP A40​ Ventilator ​(A-Series)​
    (not marketed in US)​​
    A-Series BiPAP A30

    A-Series BiPAP A30

    Also known as ​BiPAP A30​ Ventilator​ (A-Series)​
    (not marketed in US)​​
    If your device is affected...
    Register your device
    Back to top of the list

    What products are not affected and why?

     

    Products that are not affected may have different sound abatement foam materials, as new materials and technologies are available over time. Also, sound abatement foam in unaffected devices may be placed in a different location due to device design.
    • Trilogy Evo
    • M-Series
    • Trilogy Evo OBM
    • Trilogy EV300
    • Trilogy 202
    • A-Series Pro and EFL
    • DreamStation 2
    • Omnilab (original based on Harmony 2)
    • Dorma 100, Dorma 200, & REMStar SE
    • V60 Ventilator
    • V60 Plus Ventilator
    • V680 Ventilator
    • All oxygen concentrators, respiratory drug delivery products, airway clearance products.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. All rights reserved.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.