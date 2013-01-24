Home
Lumify for acute care

 

Lumify goes where you go, so you can start scanning without searching for equipment in the emergency department. Make quicker critical decisions and gain procedural guidance with high-quality ultrasound imaging in the palm of your hand.

Emergency medicine and critical care ultrasound applications

S4-1

S4-1 portable ultrasound transducer supports up to 5 exam types

 

The phased array Lumify S4-1 transducer can assist you in examining cardiac function or quickly performing FAST exams right from your compatible Android mobile device or smartphone. With the Lumify S4-1 you have Philips quality cardiac imaging on a device you can take with you anywhere - portability without compromise in image quality.

Cardiac
Abdomen
OB/Gyn
FAST
S4-1
L12-4

L12-4 transducer supports up to 5 exam types

 

In emergency medicine and critical care, Lumify can help you make fast, informed diagnoses through a variety of scan types, such as helping indentify pneumothorax or deep vein thrombosis. With non-intrusive ultrasound guidance, the Lumify L12-4 transducer can also aid in reducing complications when placing central lines.

Vascular
Soft-tissue
MSK
superficial
L12-4
C5-2

C5-2 transducer supports up to 4 exam types

 

The curved Lumify C5-2 transducer can assist you in checking for gallstones or quickly performing FAST exams right from your compatible smartphone or device. With incredible image quality and multiple scan types, Lumify helps you deliver speedy assessments whenever ultrasound is needed.

Abdomen
Gallbladder
OB/Gyn
C5-2
Download, plug in, and scan

Download, plug in, and scan

 

Download the free Lumify ultrasound app via the Google Play store on your compatible Android smart device, connect the transducer, and you're ready to scan.

Exceptional vision

Exceptional vision

 

The Lumify app enhances imaging to help confidently and quickly assess acute care patients for emergency medicine and critical care ultrasound. Advanced imaging algorithms automatically adjust, creating an exceptional image. Fine-tune scans by adjusting depth, gain, power, and colour through a simple and intuitive multi-touch interface.

Always with you
Always with you

 

Store and review patient exams and images right from your compatible smartphone or device. With the ability to share results by email, DICOM, or to a shared network, Lumify enables you to easily collaborate and manage emergency and critical care ultrasound images both on and off your device.

Live integrated tele-ultrasound

Live integrated tele-ultrasound


Real-time collaboration can make a difference when time matters. Lumify with Reacts capability lets you simultaneously stream live ultrasound images, video and audio. Whether you’re in A&E, in the field, or in transit, you can collaborate with team members, saving crucial time and allowing caregivers to optimise the patient’s care path.
Learn more about Lumify with Reacts

