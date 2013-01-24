Lumify goes where you go, so you can start scanning without searching for equipment in the emergency department. Make quicker critical decisions and gain procedural guidance with high-quality ultrasound imaging in the palm of your hand.
Lumify goes where you go, so you can start scanning without searching for equipment in the emergency department. Make quicker critical decisions and gain procedural guidance with high-quality ultrasound imaging in the palm of your hand.
The phased array Lumify S4-1 transducer can assist you in examining cardiac function or quickly performing FAST exams right from your compatible Android mobile device or smartphone. With the Lumify S4-1 you have Philips quality cardiac imaging on a device you can take with you anywhere - portability without compromise in image quality.
In emergency medicine and critical care, Lumify can help you make fast, informed diagnoses through a variety of scan types, such as helping indentify pneumothorax or deep vein thrombosis. With non-intrusive ultrasound guidance, the Lumify L12-4 transducer can also aid in reducing complications when placing central lines.
The curved Lumify C5-2 transducer can assist you in checking for gallstones or quickly performing FAST exams right from your compatible smartphone or device. With incredible image quality and multiple scan types, Lumify helps you deliver speedy assessments whenever ultrasound is needed.
The Lumify app enhances imaging to help confidently and quickly assess acute care patients for emergency medicine and critical care ultrasound. Advanced imaging algorithms automatically adjust, creating an exceptional image. Fine-tune scans by adjusting depth, gain, power, and colour through a simple and intuitive multi-touch interface.
Store and review patient exams and images right from your compatible smartphone or device. With the ability to share results by email, DICOM, or to a shared network, Lumify enables you to easily collaborate and manage emergency and critical care ultrasound images both on and off your device.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand