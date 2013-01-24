This advanced, easy-to-use functionality delivers reproducible, reliable results that enhance your confidence when making clinical decisions.
Available on the latest release of the Philips Lumify mobile app, this feature is currently not found on any other handheld ultrasound system. This underlines how Lumify supports your efforts to extend healthcare delivery out to your patients, wherever they are.
This functionality simplifies and standardizes point-of-care lung ultrasound exams- giving you and your clinical teams a tool that supports efficient clinical and operational workflows at the patient bedside.