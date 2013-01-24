Home
Lumify guided B-line quantification

Advances to meet today’s point-of-care imaging challenges

Philips Lumify handheld ultrasound with guided B-line quantification for reliable,reproducible results in lung imaging
Enhance your confidence

 

This advanced, easy-to-use functionality delivers reproducible, reliable results that enhance your confidence when making clinical decisions.

Assess your patients, wherever

 

Available on the latest release of the Philips Lumify mobile app, this feature is currently not found on any other handheld ultrasound system. This underlines how Lumify supports your efforts to extend healthcare delivery out to your patients, wherever they are.

Simplify your workflow

 

This functionality simplifies and standardizes point-of-care lung ultrasound exams- giving you and your clinical teams a tool that supports efficient clinical and operational workflows at the patient bedside.

Dependable diagnostics on-demand

Would you like to know how guided B-line quantification can help improve your efficiency?
