The curved Lumify C5-2 transducer can help you assess the amniotic fluid as well as foetal position in the comfort of your client’s home. Lumify helps you deliver care within the community whenever it is needed.
The sector array Lumify S4-1 transducer can assist you in examining the maternal cardiac function, among other examinations, right from your compatible Android mobile device or smartphone.
The Lumify linear transducer can help you with an assortment of scan types supporting your client’s assessment.
Assess and your clients with confidence and reassure them about pregnancy progress. Fine tune the image through our simple and intuitive interface or use the pre-defined settings.
Store and review patient exams and images right from your compatible tablet or android device. With the ability to share results by email, DICOM, or to a shared network, Lumify enables you to easily collaborate and manage images both on and off your affordable ultrasound device.