Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Lumify
defibrillator monitor main

Lumify for Midwifery


Enhance client experience throughout their pregnancy with portable ultrasound, bringing a continuity of care into the community.

Contact

*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent
Philips Lumify delivers high quality handheld ultrasound imaging. Portable ultrasound allows you to deliver a continuity of care within the community, building relationships, reducing client anxiety and decreasing the unnecessary burden on hospitals.

Midwifery ultrasound applications

C5-2 transducer supports up to 4 exam types

 

The curved Lumify C5-2 transducer can help you assess the amniotic fluid as well as foetal position in the comfort of your client’s home. Lumify helps you deliver care within the community whenever it is needed.
Lung
Lung
Abdomen
Abdomen
Gallbladder
Gallbladder
OB/Gyn
OB/Gyn
C5-2

S4-1 portable ultrasound transducer supports up to 5 exam types

 

The sector array Lumify S4-1 transducer can assist you in examining the maternal cardiac function, among other examinations, right from your compatible Android mobile device or smartphone.
Lung
Lung
Echo
Echo
Abdomen
Abdomen
OB/Gyn
OB/Gyn
FAST
FAST
S4-1

L12-4 transducer supports up to 5 exam types

 

The Lumify linear transducer can help you with an assortment of scan types supporting your client’s assessment.

Lung
Lung
Vascular
Vascular
Soft-tissue
Soft- Tissue
MSK
MSK
superficial
Superficial
L12-4

Download, plug in, and scan

 

Download the free Lumify ultrasound app via the Google Play store on your compatible Android smart device, as you would with any other app. Plug in the transducer, and you are ready to scan.
Google play
Lumify

Exceptional image quality

 

Assess and your clients with confidence and reassure them about pregnancy progress. Fine tune the image through our simple and intuitive interface or use the pre-defined settings.
Lumify
All names are fictional

Always with you

 

Store and review patient exams and images right from your compatible tablet or android device. With the ability to share results by email, DICOM, or to a shared network, Lumify enables you to easily collaborate and manage images both on and off your affordable ultrasound device.

Contact

*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand