This is a question that healthcare providers around the world and working in a whole host of different clinical disciplines are asking. You may have asked the same question. Perhaps you’re considering implementing point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) at your facility. Or maybe you already use it and have your own experiences to add to the conversation.

Whatever your own situation, POCUS is certainly a top trending topic in the world of ultrasound. And it’s one that Dr. David Tierney M.D, Program Director of the IMBUS program at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MN, feels strongly about. Dr. Tierney leverages Philips Lumify ultrasound to scan patients conveniently at the bedside, delivering care on the go.