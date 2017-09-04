Lumify provides optimal support



Philips' Lumify portable ultrasound system comprises a set of handheld ultrasound transducers that connect via USB to a compatible Android smart device, such as a smartphone or tablet, to help healthcare professionals make fast, informed decisions in a wide range of applications. The system includes the Philips L12-4 linear probe, C5-2 convex probe, and S4-1 sector probe, allowing doctors to deal with a wide range of essential diagnostic situations, including Focused Assessment with Sonography for Trauma (FAST) examinations that will help physicians in assessing conditions such as internal bleeding.

"To meet the special requirements of the German Armed Forces, we have put together a tailor-made solution that goes far beyond the mere delivery of equipment", said Bastian Werminghoff, Director Business Group Ultrasound, Philips DACH. "The Lumify systems are supplied with special transport boxes or transport backpacks that, in addition to the ultrasound probes, also contain a ruggedised tablet and all the necessary consumables, such as ultrasound gel."

The system has also been customised with other special features to facilitate maximum uptime, including the ability to replace the tablet’s battery during operation, and easy USB cable replacement. The tablet is also pre-installed with digital medical information and resources, such as drug information, ultrasound guidelines and tutorials on using the system.

"We really have put together a package that maximizes the digital possibilities to provide optimal support for users", explained Bastian Werminghoff.