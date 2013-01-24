Home
Lumify for non-emergency care


Enhance patient care with immediate access to bedside ultrasound meeting growing demands and driving patient satisfaction.

Philips Lumify delivers high quality handheld ultrasound imaging. Immediate access to a versatile ultrasound device allows you to deliver a high level of care at your patients bedside facilitating faster diagnosis, an effective treatment process and improved patient experience.

Versatile ultrasound applications for non-emergency care

S4-1 portable ultrasound transducer supports up to 5 exam types

 

The sector array Lumify S4-1 transducer can assist you in examining cardiac function or quickly performing FAST exams right from your compatible Android mobile device or smartphone. With the Lumify S4-1 you have Philips quality cardiac imaging on a device you can take with you anywhere-portability without compromise in image quality.
Echo
Abdomen
OB/Gyn
FAST
S4-1

L12-4 transducer supports up to 5 exam types

 

Lumify helps in delivering quick and informed assessments whenever you need them. The Lumify L12-4 mobile ultrasound transducer aids in performing procedures like paracentesis , thyroid assessment and line placements at the point of care with more confidence and certainty.
Vascular
Soft-tissue
MSK
superficial
L12-4

C5-2 transducer supports up to 4 exam types

 

Compact and mobile, Lumify is ideal for rounds, helping you make speedy, confident assessments on the fly. The Lumify C5-2 mobile ultrasound transducer can assist with a variety of exam types, including lung, abdomen, and more.
Abdomen
Gallbladder
OB/Gyn
C5-2

Download, plug in, and scan

 

Download the free Lumify mobile ultrasound app via the Google Play store on your compatible Android tablet or mobile device, connect the transducer, and you're ready to scan.
Exceptional image quality

 

The Lumify app enhances imaging to help confidently and quickly assess non-emergency care patients. Advanced imaging algorithms automatically adjust, creating an exceptional image. Fine-tune scans on your mobile ultrasound machine by adjusting depth, gain, power, and colour through a simple and intuitive multi-touch interface.
Lumify
Always with you

 

Store and review patient exams and images right from your compatible smartphone or device. With the ability to share results by email, DICOM, or to a shared network, Lumify enables you to easily collaborate and manage emergency and critical care ultrasound images both on and off your device.

