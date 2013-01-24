The sector array Lumify S4-1 transducer can assist you in examining cardiac function or quickly performing FAST exams right from your compatible Android mobile device or smartphone. With the Lumify S4-1 you have Philips quality cardiac imaging on a device you can take with you anywhere-portability without compromise in image quality.
Lumify helps in delivering quick and informed assessments whenever you need them. The Lumify L12-4 mobile ultrasound transducer aids in performing procedures like paracentesis , thyroid assessment and line placements at the point of care with more confidence and certainty.
Compact and mobile, Lumify is ideal for rounds, helping you make speedy, confident assessments on the fly. The Lumify C5-2 mobile ultrasound transducer can assist with a variety of exam types, including lung, abdomen, and more.
The Lumify app enhances imaging to help confidently and quickly assess non-emergency care patients. Advanced imaging algorithms automatically adjust, creating an exceptional image. Fine-tune scans on your mobile ultrasound machine by adjusting depth, gain, power, and colour through a simple and intuitive multi-touch interface.
Store and review patient exams and images right from your compatible smartphone or device. With the ability to share results by email, DICOM, or to a shared network, Lumify enables you to easily collaborate and manage emergency and critical care ultrasound images both on and off your device.