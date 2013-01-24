For calls from the UK: 01483 864 119
For calls from Ireland: 01 764 0009
*Phone lines open 8:00 - 17:30 Monday to Thursday and 8:00 - 17:00 on Fridays
1. How do I download the Lumify app?
You can download the Lumify app from the Google Play Store at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.philips.hc.ultrasound.lumify.
Lumify automatically installs once you have downloaded it to your smart device from the Google Play store. In rare cases, the security settings on your device may prevent Lumify from installing. If this occurs, please check your device's security settings or contact your local IT department for assistance.
No. The Lumify app works only with Lumify transducers. If you connect a non-Lumify transducer to your device, the Lumify app works in demo mode only.
You can configure your device to update apps individually or allow them to be updated automatically. If your Lumify-compatible device is configured to automatically update apps, the Lumify app updates automatically when an update is available, unless the update includes a permissions change. In that case, you are prompted to update the Lumify app. If your device is configured to update apps individually, you can obtain the latest Lumify update from the Google Play Store. For more information, search for "update apps" in Google Play Help.
Yes. Download and install the Lumify app from the Google Play Store onto your new device, connect your Lumify transducer, and then follow the easy registration steps. Lumify cannot transfer patient data between devices. You can save patient data from your previous device to a network share, local repository, DICOM server, or external storage.
No. The Lumify transducer is a high-quality medical-grade product and requires a special cable to ensure that you achieve the highest quality performance from your Lumify system. We only guarantee that the Lumify system will perform to specifications when you use the Philips-approved Lumify cable with your transducer.
We work hard to maintain a current list of compatible devices www.philips.com/lumify-compatible-devices. All of the devices on our compatibility list have been rigorously tested. We ask you to pick a device from this list to ensure complete compatibility
A list of smart devices Philips has tested and determined to be fully compatible with the Lumify application and transducer can be found here: www.philips.com/lumify-compatible-devices.
The Android operating system and each device manufacturer provides methods for securing the data on your device, such as data encryption and use of passwords for access. We highly recommend that you consult with your local IT Security department to ensure that your device is implemented in accordance with your specific security requirements.
The Lumify app integrates with your security policies and uses the communication protocols set up by your instutition. The Android operating system provides protective mechanisms such as password protection and encryption. The Android OS also provides an industry-standard mechanisms to protect data in transit through enterprise-level authentication and encryption.
You must have internet access to register Lumify. First, connect your device to a wireless or cellular network. Next, connect your Lumify transducer to your device, and then follow the step-by-step instructions that appear in the Lumify app. However, if your purchase is a Lumify system bundle (kitted solution -USA only), it comes pre-registered from the factory. You do not need to re-register (or be online before using the system). The only reason to re-register it would be if there is a change to the hardware or software configuration of your already registered Lumify system.
Yes. You can use a Lumify transducer on as many devices as you would like. You must register the transducer the first time you connect it to a new device. After initial registration, you can use the transducer without re-registering.
If you cannot locate the Lumify app on the Google Play Store, make sure that your device and Android OS meet the Lumify system requirements, and that you are visiting the Google Play Store from a country in which Lumify is available.
See the documentation that accompanies your device for instructions on how to configure your device for wireless or cellular network connectivity.
You can export exams and images to a DICOM PACS, to a network share, or to a local repository. You can also e-mail images. For more information, see the Lumify User Manual at www.philips.com/lumify-manual.
To delete patient information from Lumify, select Settings and then select Reset Database in Patient Database. To delete all data from your device, reset your device. For instructions, see the documentation that accompanies your device.
Yes. Philips actively tests compatibility with the Lumify app as new OS versions are released.
The Lumify App is very small -- approximately 50 MB in size, which is less than the size of a typical MP3 tune.
Yes. You can "cast" your Android device's display to an external monitor via a Chromecast dongle. For more information, visit https://support.google.com/chromecast/answer/2998456?hl=en
There is an android app called “Stay Alive” that does just this. https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.synetics.stay.alive&hl=en
Compatible Android devices support existing Wi-Fi security protocols, including security certificates. The compatible devices list is available at www.philips.com/Lumify-Compatible-Devices.
No. Lumify automatically adjusts the number and position of focal zones based on the preset application, color box position, and depth.
Yes. Autoscan, sometimes called Autogain or Live iScan, adjusts the gain of every line of every image in real time, and ensures that the overall brightness of the image is maintained. Autoscan eliminates the need for you to adjust TGC (time gain compensation).
Yes. You can email the exam with the images in PC format, or export the images to a local directory from which you can connect your computer. For more information, see your Lumify User Manual.
You can configure a DICOM destination and export to a DICOM PACS. Your IT department can provide the network information needed to configure the DICOM destination. For more information, see your Lumify User Manual.
For information about configuring your device for wireless networking, see the Lumify Ultrasound System User Manual www.philips.com/lumify-manual.
Try these troubleshooting tips:
• Make sure that your device has constant wireless or cellular network connectivity. For information about configuring your device for wireless or cellular networking, see the documentation that accompanies your device.
• Test the connection to the DICOM PACS: Select the export destination, and touch Test. For more information, see your Lumify User Manual.
• Work with your network administrator to make sure the DICOM Destination Settings in Lumify are correct. For more information, see your Lumify User Manual.
To capture an M-Mode image, freeze the image with the desired M-Mode trace and then touch Save Image. The image is added to the patient record as you see it on the screen.
The Lumify Ultrasound Solution consists of one or more Philips transducers, and the Philips Lumify app, which needs to be installed on a compatible smart device (not included). With a Lumify System bundle, Philips provides the Philips transducer and a compatible tablet device with the Philips Lumify app already installed. Additionally, the transducer and tablet combination comes pre-registered so the system can be used right out of the box.
With a Lumify System bundle, Philips provides the transducer along with a compatible tablet, and pre-registers the tablet and transducer combination , so the system can be used right out of the box. Internet connection is not required to start using a Lumify System Bundle. However, to ensure that you have the latest software updates, Philips recommends that you have connectivity to a wireless or ceullar network on a regular basis to maximize the benefits that Lumify offers.
Yes. You can export exams to a DICOM PACS, to a network share, or to a local directory which may on a USB or thumbdrive. See "Configuring Export Destinations" section of User Manual for details.
32. Why do I need to provide my contact details when I register my transducer?
If you purchased the transducer outright, it is important that Philips has your most up-to-date contact information to communicate important product information and updates to you.
To receive Lumify-related communication from Philips, select Keep Me Informed of News, Products, and Promotions From Philips when you register your transducer. To stop receiving Lumify-related communication, select the Unsubscribe link in any Philips Lumify e-mail.
Software updates for Lumify are deployed through the Google Playstore. When the update is available, a notification is displayed to the user when connected to the internet, and may be automatically installed depending on the settings of the user's compatible tablet.
First, make sure that your device is on the compatible devices list: www.philips.com/Lumify-Compatible-Devices
Next, make sure that the transducer is securely connected to your device and that your device is connected to a wireless or cellular network throughout the registration process. Registration can fail if your device loses connectivity. If this occurs, disconnect the transducer, re-establish connectivity, and then connect the transducer.
No. Once you have registered Lumify, it does not require wireless or cellular network connectivity to operate. The Lumify app must connect to the Lumify portal at least once every 30 days to verify your subscription status and to ensure that you have the latest software updates. Philips recommends that you have connectivity to a wireless or ceullar network on a regular basis to maximize the benefits the Lumify service offers.
You must enable DICOM logging before Lumify will collect data. For more information, see your Lumify User Manual.
Visit http://www.usa.philips.com/healthcare/resources/support-documentation/dicom-ultrasound and click Lumify.
You can find the six-digit alphanumeric serial ID on the side of your transducer. Alternatively, connect the transducer to your device and start Lumify. Touch About from the side menu, and view the six-digit alphanumeric serial ID.
Yes. For more information, see your Lumify User Manual.
A red X indicates that Lumify is unable to connect to the export destination. A green check mark indicates a successful connection to the export destination.
Please see the Lumify user documentation or search these FAQs to see if your question is addressed.
If you need further technical assistance, there are two ways to reach technical support:
Try these troubleshooting tips:
S4-1 requires Lumify app version 1.6. To check your app version,
go to Lumify - Settings -> About menu.
If you have app version 1.2 or earlier, go to the Google Playstore to get your upgrade to 1.6.
If you have app version 1.6, please call our Philips Lumify Support representatives at (844) 695-8643.
11. I'm having trouble playing Lumify loops in my media player.
If Lumify loops do not play back correctly in QuickTime, try an alternative media player, such as the free VLC media player.
12. Who do we call for any questions about Reacts Tele-Ultrasound support?
Please see the Lumify user documentation or search these FAQs to see if your question is addressed. If you need further technical assistance Call Philips Customer service and they will help with initial troubleshooting and escalate as needed.
13. I could not redeem/share my access code. What do I do?
Try these troubleshooting tips:
• Make sure that the transducer’s USB connector is properly connected to your device.
• Confirm that your device is connected to the internet and retry.
• If you need additional help, contact Philips Technical support.
1. Will you add other imaging modes such as PW Doppler?
The Lumify team is continuously working on improving Lumify, including new transducers, features and services.
2. How does Lumify's imaging performance compare to other systems?
The Lumify app provides imaging performance comparable to larger systems, with no compromise in depth penetration or tissue resolution.
3. How much usage time can I get from my Lumify system?
Scan times depend on your device, but generally, you can scan continuously for two to four hours. To see the estimated scan time for compatible devices, please visit http://www.philips.com/lumify-compatible-devices.
4. How much memory space will Lumify require?
The Lumify app requires approximately 50 MB of storage space, with additional storage space required for patient data.
5. How durable is the Lumify transducer?
The Lumify transducer family has been designed and tested to meet the rigorous reliability needs of the highly mobile ultrasound market and to ensure that your transducers will survive the type of wear and impact that occurs in the highly mobile ultrasound environment.
6. What education or training is offered with Lumify?
Lumify is intuitive and does not require extensive in-service training. Philips offers select point-of-care education resources at no charge, as well as more extensive education and training courses for a fee. Please visit the following websites to view all educational resources and offerings
http://www.usa.philips.com/healthcare/education-resources/education-training
7. What is Lumfiy's image storage capacity?
A typical ultrasound exam with a few still images uses only about 10 MB of storage. Exams with a few three-second loops use about 50 MB. You can store hundreds of exams on any device with which Lumify is compatible (www.philips.com/Lumify-Compatible-Devices). Actual storage capacity depends on several factors, such as how much content is stored on your device.
8. Does Lumify support Windows devices, such as the Surface tablet?
At this time, Lumify supports only Android devices. We are continually exploring opportunities to expand support for all platforms.
9. Does the Lumify patient information include accession numbers?
Yes. The Patient Info form has an Accession Number field. Additionally, it can be obtained via the Modality Worklist functionality.
10. Can I use Lumify for pediatric imaging?
Yes. Pediatric imaging is an indication for use.
11. Can I make near-field or far-field gain adjustments with Lumify?
You can adjust overall gain with Lumify, and AutoScan (continuous iScan gain optimization) is always on to keep the image gain uniform from shallow to deep.
12. Is loop capture prospective or retrospective?
Lumify captures loops (1-10 seconds in length) prospectively. Lumify starts capturing once you touch Save Loop and continues to capture until you touch Stop or until the specified loop length time expires.
13. Does Lumify work with Samsung Phones (S4, S5, S6, S6 Edge)?
Philips recommends that you use a device that is listed on the tablet compatibility list: http://www.philips.com/lumify-compatible-devices
14. Does Lumify include XRes?
Yes. XRes, the latest generation of image processing, improves image resolution and makes structures easier to visualize. Philips optimizes XRes for each clinical application.
15. Does Lumify include Tissue Harmonic Imaging (THI)?
Yes. Lumify uses THI based on the clinical application. For example, on the C5-2 transducer, both the gallbladder and OB/GYN applications use THI.
16. Does Lumify include SonoCT?
Yes. SonoCT, sometimes called spatial compounding or multibeam, is active on the L12-4 and C5-2 transducers for all applications except Lung.
17. Will I get reimbursed for exams performed using Lumify?
Lumify is a prescription medical device available for purchase by licensed medical physicians (defined as Doctor or Medicine – MD of Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine – DO) and healthcare providers that employ licensed physicians.
Ultrasound services performed with an Ultra mobile or hand-carried ultrasound system are reported using the same ultrasound codes that are submitted for studies performed with cart-based ultrasound systems so long as the usual requirements are met. All ultrasound examinations must meet the requirements of medical necessity as set forth by the payer, must meet the requirements of completeness for the code that is chosen, and must be documented in the patient’s record, regardless of the type of ultrasound equipment that is used.
18. Does Lumify support DICOM Modality Worklist (MWL)? How do I setup a Modality Worklist server?
Yes, you can configure and query a DICOM MWL server. For more information, see your Lumify User Manual.
19. Can I create temporary ID when I start an exam? If so, can I modify it with patient information later?
Yes. Touch Scan on the Scan/Create Patient display to begin imaging without entering patient information. You can modify patient data at any time until you end the exam.
20. Is Color Mode available?
Yes. Two color modes are available: Fast Flow (high color scale for arterial flow) and Slow Flow (low color scale for venous flow)
21. Can I scan or review images in full-screen view?
Yes. To view an image in full-screen view, touch [[full-screen view icon]] in the lower right corner of the image. To restore normal viewing, touch [[return to normal view icon]]
22. What barcode formats does Lumify support?
See your Lumify User Manual for a full list of supported formats and for instructions on how to configure the barcode scanner.
23. Which transducers is M-mode available on?
M-mode is available on the S4-1, C5-2 and L12-4 transducers.
24. Can I use Lumify outside the hospital?
Lumify is a transportable ultrasound system intended for use in environments where healthcare is provided by healthcare professionals that may include home, hospital, clinical or medical office, and transportation (EMT) environments.
25. What type of warranty is offered with the purchased Lumify solution?
Your Lumify purchase is covered by a 5 year basic warranty that includes access to the support section of our Lumify portal, access to our Philips remote support experts, and coverage for your Lumify transducer(s) against manufacturer's defects.
26. Is there a way to reset the imaging controls to the default gain/depth? Like a "reset button"?
You can easily reset the imaging controls to the optimized defaults by reselecting the preset. This will restore depth/gains/settings to the optimized default.
27. How many linear distance measurements can I make on a single image?
Lumify allows a maximum of four linear distance measurements on a single image. To add a distance measurement, select Distance from the Measure menu.
28. Can I reverse the cardiac image orientation?
Yes, but only for cardiac images acquired with the S4-1 transducer: touch Cardiac L/R Invert in Settings.
29. Will an automatic update to Lumify interrupt an exam?
If automatic application updates are enabled in your device's Android settings, an automatic update to Lumify could interrupt system use. To avoid this situation, disable automatic updates in your Android operating system. For instructions, see the Google Play Help.
30. How does Fetal Age Summary work?
In the OB/GYN preset, you can perform fetal analysis from the current exam. After freezing an image, touch Fetal Age. Touch a system-defined fetal age or growth measurement from the menu. The four fetal measurements available are HC, BPD, AC, and FL. You can also enter the LMP or EDD. As measurements are added to the Fetal Age Summary, the average fetal age is calculated based on the Hadlock 1985 published tables. After all four fetal measurements are made, the estimated fetal weight is also calculated.
31. How can I export the Fetal Age Summary?
If you performed fetal age analysis, Lumify creates an image that includes a summary of the fetal measurements and calculations (the Fetal Age Summary image). The Fetal Age Summary image is included when you export the exam.
32. What is Lumify Tele-Ultrasound powered by Reacts?
Lumify Integrated Tele-Ultrasound Powered by Reacts Collaborative Platform (Lumify with Reacts) is available as a subscription-based option.
Reacts is interactive audio-video software developed, marketed, and sold by Innovative Imaging Technologies, Inc. (IIT). The Reacts software is integrated into the Lumify app, providing live ultrasound collaboration.
33. How do I connect with another Reacts user?
Once you are logged into Reacts in the Lumify App, you can initiate a Reacts session with any of your Reacts Contacts. See User Manual for details on adding Reacts contacts and initiating sessions.
34. What's included in my Reacts subscription and how long is it valid for?
For details on your Reacts plan, visit: https://reacts.com/en/plans
35. How is Patient Health Information managed while using Reacts-Tele Ultrasound?
No patient data is sent to the remote user in a Reacts tele-ultrasound session. The images that a remote user has access to are de-identified and patient confidentiality is retained.
36. Whom can I connect with using Reacts on my Lumify system?
With your Reacts account on your Lumify system, you can connect with any Reacts user. Reacts is available as a PC client, iOS app, Web app, or within Lumify.
37. What do I need to do to get access to Reacts on my Lumify system?
Before you can use Lumify with Reacts for the first time, you must be connected to the Internet and do the following:
1. Redeem or share your Reacts access codes to activate your free Reacts licenses.
2. Create a Reacts account. If you already have a Reacts account, you can use your Reacts credentials to log in to Reacts.
3. Add Reacts contacts.
38. How can I redeem or share my Reacts Tele-Ultrasound access code?
With each Lumify transducer, Philips provides two access codes that, when redeemed or shared, provide free access to the Standard Plan of Reacts. See user manual for details.
39. What are the warranty terms of my Lumify System bundle?
The Lumify Bundle system has warranty coverage associated with the tablet and the transducer. Check the Terms and Conditions for details.
40. I have a Lumify system bundle. Will my Lumify transducers work with another compatible smart device?
Yes, while the Lumify System Bundle comes with a pre-registered transducer and tablet pair, the transducer can be registered with another compatible smart device. Check compatiblity list for latest compatible devices: https://www.usa.philips.com/healthcare/sites/lumify/support/lumify-tablet-compatibility
41. What cleaning solution should I use to maintain the tablet sleeve in the Lumify system bundle?
The tablet sleeve included in the Lumify System Bundle can be cleaned with all of the same approved cleaners and disinfectants as the Lumify transducers.
42. Can I setup multiple connectivity profiles for Lumify?
Connectivity profiles let you define a set of storage destinations, export strategies, exam settings, and connection settings. You can create and configure multiple connectivity profiles and quickly switch among them. You must end the exam before you can switch connectivity profiles.
43. Can I setup Lumify to delete exams after they are sent? (delete after send)
The Lumify Ultrasound System is not intended for long-term storage of patient data. Export exams frequently and delete them after they are exported.
44. How do I setup a Modality Performed Procedure Step (MPPS) server?
While adding a connectivity profile, under "Server & Roles", select a Modality Performed Procedure Step (MPPS) server. To add a new MPPS server, select Add New, and then, in the Setup MPPS Servers dialog box, touch Add New. See "Adding a Connectivity Profile" section of the User Manual.
45. How do I setup DICOM storage commitment server?
While adding a connectivity profile, under "Server & Roles", select a DICOM storage commitment server. To add a new storage commitment server, select Manage Options and touch Add New. See "Adding a Connectivity Profile" section of the User Manual.
46. How long do I have to resume a paused exam?
If you leave an exam or close the system, you can return to the open exam within 24 hours. See "Resuming Paused Exam" section of User Manual for details.
