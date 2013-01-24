Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Lumify with Reacts Support

Getting started with Reacts with Lumify

Creating a reacts account
Logging in and out of Reacts
Forgot password
Reacts Walkthrough
Reacts settings
finding and adding a contact
Inviting a new user
Accepting a contact request
Deleting a contact
Conducting a Reacts session
Receiving a call
Code redemption screen - Subcribers
Login and redeem code - Subcribers
Create account and redeem code - Subcribers
Share access codes - Subcribers
Where to redeem codes - Subcribers
Code redemption screen - Purchasers
Login and redeem code - Purchasers
Create account and redeem code - Purchasers
Share access codes - Purchasers
Where to redeem codes - Purchasers
Connecting to a Lumify user from Reacts on PC
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand