Transforming
cardiovascular care

across the patient
continuum

 

Philips Cardiology Suite
Philips Cardiology Suite is a platform that combines deep clinical expertise with technological innovation to securely connect patients, care teams, and data across the entire cardiovascular care continuum. Enabling you and your team to streamline workflow and improve operational performance.

Bringing multiple systems together in one integrated solution has increased efficiencies and the team find the new system easy to use.

Anne Tierney 

Head of Cardiology​, Blackrock Clinic, Dublin, Ireland

Leverage the power of a single integrated solution

 

Our Cardiology Informatics portfolio gives you the ability to analyse, assess, and manage data from a single cardiovascular workspace.

Technology that adapts

Technology that adapts.
People who benefit.

Addressing the top challenges in health informatics and IT

RightFit Service Agreements for Healthcare Informatics

Enabling uninterrupted patient care

How is your Healthcare Informatics evolving? Stakeholders throughout your enterprise face continuous changes and multiple pressures. For your hospital to deliver consistently high-quality patient care, your IT infrastructure must deliver accordingly.
Cardiovascular care
Seamless care pathways.
Optimized length of stay.


Explore an integrated cardiology ecosystem of data and devices working together to help you provide efficient and effective cardiac care in the most appropriate setting.
Explore the benefits of integrated cardiovascular care

