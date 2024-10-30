Search terms

    Cardiology Informatics

    Informed cardiovascular care decisions at anytime, from virtually anywhere

    As a patient’s cardiovascular disease evolves, the amount and complexity of clinical and administrative data continue to grow. This requires cross-disciplinary collaboration and data that is usable, accurate and actionable. Philips provides clinically smart diagnostic solutions that help strengthen clinical confidence, build efficiency throughout the care pathway and improve the cardiac care experience for patients and staff. Our cardiology solutions surface the right insights, accessible virtually anywhere, that lead to a clear care pathway with predictable outcomes tailored for each patient.

    Cardiovascular care ecosystem

    One intuitive workspace to connect cardiovascular care

    Informed decisions require connecting the data for each patient in the cardiovascular care ecosystem. Enable a full-featured enterprise application that can completely manage all cardiovascular information in one intuitive workspace for informed clinical decisions, streamlining workflow for cross-departmental and cross-institutional collaboration.

    Featured products in Cardiology Informatics

      IntelliSpace Cardiovascular

      IntelliSpace Cardiovascular  

      IntelliSpace Cardiovascular is designed to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the cardiovascular care continuum.

      Advanced Visualization Workspace 15

      Advanced Visualization Workspace 15  

      Intelligent, automated, and connected. Advanced Visualization Workspace 15 is designed to support your image diagnostic confidence, while still reducing your time to report through optimized workflows and results automation. Philips advanced visualization solution is a comprehensive, scalable image post-processing platform seamlessly integrated within your enterprise, helping physicians perform advanced analysis and follow up even in complex settings.

      Interventional Cardiovascular Workspace (Xper IM)

      Interventional Cardiovascular Workspace (Xper IM)  

      This innovative suite of cath lab data management solutions (previously known as Xper Information Management, Xper IM) is designed to enhance the interventional cardiology workflow. Interventional Cardiovascular Workspace presents a variety of tools to enhance efficiency with reporting, scheduling, inventory and intelligent data management, helping to improve and simplify the workflow for all cardiovascular professionals.

      Ultrasound Workspace

      Ultrasound Workspace  

      Ultrasound Workspace is a holistic, scalable, cardiovascular viewing, analysis and reporting system which is built on the foundation of the TOMTEC-ARENA platform. It allows for top-notch clinical efficiency by providing care teams with workflow flexibility: Enabling the same diagnostic capabilities on- and off-cart; analyzing vendor-agnostic data; leveraging AI across a wide range of applications; with a highly scalable technology platform and licensing model; and tailored comprehensive support.

      PerformanceBridge 4.0

      PerformanceBridge 4.0  

      PerformanceBridge* offers an integrated, scalable portfolio of services, tools and support to empower hospital departments to boost their performance and build a program for continuous improvement. It is designed to enable you to focus on enhancing operational efficiency and reducing costs, while maintaining an emphasis on quality, performance and value. PerformanceBridge is a web-based, real-time data analytics platform that aggregates data from multiple sources, such as your HIS, RIS, PACS and financial systems.

    Echo workflow

    Streamline echocardiography workflow 

    Experience the flexibility of Philips Ultrasound Workspace, and experience a new world of echocardiography workflow. Ultrasound workflow allows for greater efficiency in viewing, analysis and reporting by giving care teams the flexibility to adopt different workflows based on their current and future needs.

    Cath Lab workflow

    Enhance Cath lab workflow and patient care

    A single point of contact for pre-, during, and post-procedure information. Xper Information Management presents a variety of tools for reporting, scheduling, inventory and intelligent data management that can help enhance efficiency and improves and simplifies workflow.

    MR Reading

    Enhanced cardiac MR reading experience

    Have side-by-side review of single, multiple or all available cardiac series in default or user-defined viewing protocols. MR Cardiac processing and reporting includes multimodality 2D and 3D viewing and a functional analysis module to address common MR cardiac clinical questions. It is designed to reduce reading time through automated and enhanced customizable workflow with comparison with priors, side-by-side applications and a consolidated findings dashboard.

    Clinical workflow

    Enhance clinical workflow with dedicated applications

    Become immediately connected through interactive dashboards to access the information necessary for quick, actionable observations and detailed reports. Discover Philips PerformanceBridge, a web-based, real-time data analytics platform that aggregates data from multiple sources, such as your CVIS, RIS, PACS and financial systems.

