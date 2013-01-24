Home
    Data management solutions for defibrillators/monitors

    Our end-to-end solutions enable flexible, reliable, and timely information exchange during emergency care that provides for educated decision-making and therapy delivery, allowing you to focus on your patients.
    Seamless flow of patient data is supported across the emergency care continuum
    Easy data management improves your response
    Comprehensive clinical information, driving patient care

    Data management solutions

    The benefits and features of Philips IntelliSpace Connect

    Share critical patient data right from the start
    HeartStart Intrepid collects vital signs, 12-lead ECGs, and event summaries and sends them to the IntelliSpace Connect cloud.
    Learn more
    Patient data sent at a push of a button
    Transmit patient clinical data to the IntelliSpace Connect cloud via Wi-Fi or cellular technology with the push of a button on the HeartStart Intrepid.
    Learn more
    Designed to evolve, easy to manage
    IntelliSpace Connect is hosted on Philips cloud platform, no need to invest in hardware or build out your operational infrastructure and no servers to maintain.
    Learn more

    Explore Philips IntelliSpace Corsium

    Helps improve accuracy of patient record
    On-scene data and real-time patient status can be monitored by the receiving  hospital.
    Learn more
    Supports confident on-site diagnosis
    Clinical data, including vital and images, shared real-time and reviewed two-way, enabling rapid clinical and transport decision support.
    Learn more
    Lessen the burden of collecting and processing patient data
    Patient data is automatically captured, transmitted  and easily exported to ePCR.
    Learn more

    Get started with Philips data management solutions

    Fill out a short form and a Philips expert will reach out to you as soon as possible.
    Contact an Account Manager

    Explore AED data management software

    Consistency across AEDs with HeartStart Configure

    Efficiently manage configuration for your early defibrillation program, save the configuration settings, making it easy to re-use the same configuration.
    Learn more

    Structured reports for every requirement

    HeartStart Event Review Pro offers a wide range of reports types, both at the case and institution level to add to a patient’s medical record.
    Learn more

    I understand

    I understand