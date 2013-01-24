Home
    Point of care ultrasound

    Innovation for quality. Confidence in care.

    Providing high-quality portable imaging, everywhere you need to be

    With a full portfolio of point-of-care ultrasound solutions, Philips offers clinicians the ability to confidently diagnose and care for their patients. Powered by 125 years of groundbreaking innovation in high-quality medical imaging, Philips has developed a suite of tools that aims to improve clinical outcomes, enhance patient care, increase staff satisfaction and reduce cost of care by allowing clinicians to extend the benefits of safe and efficient ultrasound imaging across the healthcare spectrum. 

     

    From handheld devices to premium cart-based systems, our point-of-care portfolio is ergonomic, intuitive and supports a confident diagnosis with a variety of options for any work environment.

    Tele-ultrasound, real-time collaboration

    epiq 7 ultrasound machine
    By combining two-way audio and visual calls with live ultrasound streaming, Lumify with Reacts facilitates real-time collaboration between clinicians and enables access to vital information earlier in the health care continuum, providing clinicians with the flexibility they need.
    View Lumify
    See all point of care products
    sparq ultrasound machine
    Sparq
    Philips’ Sparq point-of-care ultrasound system removes barriers of bedside imaging to help you provide the best care for patients. Designed specifically for point-of care clinicians, Sparq makes bedside imaging and scanning easy during critical care, emergency medicine, regional anesthesia and pain management.
    Sparq
    cx50 picture
    CX50
    With a small, lightweight and highly maneuverable cart, Philips CX50 point-of-care ultrasound system makes premium ultrasound imaging accessible for clinicians providing care for critically ill patients at the bedside. Clinicians can see with exceptional image quality on the technically challenging patients to image using PureWave technology on the S5-1 and X7-2t PureWave transducers.
    Transducers for CX50
    Transducers for Sparq
    View all point of care products

    A unique introduction for medical students
    introduction to ultrasound video thumbnail
    Watch our introduction to ultrasound by Dr. Rachel Liu.
    RUSH Restructured
    rush restructured zmag thumbnail
    Focused ultrasound evaluation of undifferentiated non-traumatic hypotension.
    Philips Lumify Case Study
    lumify case study youtube video thumbnail
    Ultrasound-guided knee arthrocentesis by Dr. David Tierney
    View all Point of care trainings

    The world's first truly integrated tele-ultrasound solution

    Live communications support better, more meaningful collaborations, especially at the moment when needed. Explore how Lumify with integrated Reacts capability brings professionals, places and patients together to make a real difference.
    Learn more about Lumify with Reacts
    lumify reacts video thumbnail
    Explore the Lumify with Reacts portfolio

    White papers

    Chart: Lumify Tablet Compatibility

    Introduction to transthoracic echocardiography

    Philips InnoSight for women's health care

    Point of Care lung ultrasound

    Philips CX50 xMATRIX CompactXtreme for cardiology

    Lumify shared roles for systems and data security

    Philips Sparq critical care ultrasound system
    lets talk thumbnail

    cardiovascular icon

    Cardiovascular

    Learn more
    general imaging icon

    General imaging

    Learn more
    obstetrics and gynecology icon

    OB/GYN

    Learn more
    point of care icon

    Point of care

    refurbished systems icon

    Refurbished systems

    Learn more
    education and training icon

    Education & training

    Learn more
    ultrasound services icon

    Ultrasound services

    Learn more
    transducer icon

    Transducers

    Learn more
