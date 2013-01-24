Experience the next generation of innovation from hospital to home

Home
Home ventilation solutions

 

Philips home ventilator solutions offer invasive and non-invasive therapy for a wide range of adult and pediatric patients. These solutions feature advanced technology and user-friendly interfaces to help clinicians, patients and caregivers navigate home respiratory care. Using Philips Encore Anywhere or Care orchestrator with our ventilation solutions helps to coordinate clinicians to effectively monitor patients in the home environment.

Transition to the future of respiratory care
Introducing Trilogy Evo

 

Now available: the only portable life-support ventilator platform designed to stay with patients and provide consistent therapy and monitoring as they change care environments, and when their condition changes.

Transitional care chain illustration
Ventilators

V60 in use

Trilogy Evo, and Trilogy 100 have proven performance in both invasive and non-invasive ventilation

    BiPAP Bi-level ventilator

    BiPAP A40

    • Promote long term therapy compliance with AVAPS-AE
    • Enhance patient comfort
    • Experience extra freedom and support
    DreamStation BiPAP AVAPS Noninvasive ventilator

    DreamStation BiPAP AVAPS  

    • Adaptive therapy management with Digital Auto-Trak triggering and Automated Airway Management(AAM)
    • CPAP, S, S/T, PC, T modes, plus AVAPS-AE
    • Connects to Encore Anywhere, EncorePro, EncoreBasic, Care Orchestrator, Care Orchestrator Essence
    Trilogy100 Ventilator

    Trilogy100  

    • Screen displays are easy to read
    • Two circuit options for simple, flexible use
    • Passive circuit option for passive exhalation
Software solutions

    DirectView Reporting software

    DirectView  

    • Comprehensive therapy data streamlines clinical evaluation
    • Full sets of reports for a complete overview
    • 72-hour timeline for breath-by-breath detail
Hospital ventilation solutions


Philips hospital invasive and non-invasive ventilation solutions are designed to treat respiratory insufficiency in the hospital environment. Our hospital ventilators are versatile allowing clinicians to respond quickly to changing patient conditions while delivering consistent, quality care. Our scalable and connected hospital ventilation solutions can help improve workflow, increase patient satisfaction and reduce hospital readmissions.
DISCLAIMER

 

Please note: not all products are available in all geographies. Please check with your Philips representative or call us at 0148 3910 039 for complete portfolio availability.

