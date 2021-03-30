Philips UKI celebrates opportunity for greater collaboration and business growth as it unveils new Headquarters in Farnborough, Hampshire

Farnborough, United Kingdom – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today unveils a new UK Headquarters in Farnborough, Hampshire, bringing UK employees together in a new purpose built and dynamic facility.

Philips is a leading health technology company and key partner to the NHS, employing 1,000 people across the UK. This move will include the relocation of Philips’ UK headquarter offices to Ascent 1 in the Farnborough Aerospace centre.

As part of its criteria for selecting a new office space, Philips searched for a business partner that shared its focus on environmental issues. The office refurbishment undertaken by Federated Hermes at Ascent 1 secured a BREEAM rating of excellence which was a key consideration for Philips UKI.

Philips will benefit from installed solar panels to offset energy usage, added electric vehicle charging points and natural habitats that are protected and encouraged, both around the office and in shared outside spaces.