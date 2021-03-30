Philips UKI celebrates opportunity for greater collaboration and business growth as it unveils new Headquarters in Farnborough, Hampshire

Neil Mesher, Philips UKI CEO said: “Our new Headquarters, situated in the heart of Farnborough’s business district, will not only support our current and future growth, but also provide a collaborative environment that can enable us to easily adopt the working practices of the future.
“Although the COVID-19 pandemic has seen many companies consider an indefinite future of working from home, close conversations with our employees has revealed a strong desire for an office base, which is supported by the flexible and agile working policies that Philips UK has long championed.
“We believe there is a future role for collaborative office space, and we want to provide our employees with a comfortable, modern workplace befitting who we are and reflecting our commitment as a leading health tech company and partner to the NHS.”
Leo Docherty, MP for Aldershot said: “I am delighted to welcome Philips UK to Ascent 1 in the Farnborough Aerospace Centre. The decision to relocate their headquarters here clearly demonstrates the attractiveness of Farnborough as a leading centre of business. As a key partner to the NHS, supporting it through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, I share their vision to improve the health of the nation and create healthy communities, not only in my constituency, but across the UK. I look forward to working with the Philips team on a range of local and national issues.”