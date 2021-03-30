Home
Mar 30, 2021

Philips UKI celebrates opportunity for greater collaboration and business growth as it unveils new Headquarters in Farnborough, Hampshire

   

  • Philips UKI to relocate its Headquarters and supporting offices to Ascent 1 in the Farnborough Aerospace centre
  • Situated in the heart of Farnborough’s business district, the new office will support Philips’ current and future growth, while providing a collaborative working environment
  • Initial migration will ensure a COVID-19-safe environment for essential operations, with full return expected later this year

Farnborough, United Kingdom – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today unveils a new UK Headquarters in Farnborough, Hampshire, bringing UK employees together in a new purpose built and dynamic facility.

 

Philips is a leading health technology company and key partner to the NHS, employing 1,000 people across the UK. This move will include the relocation of Philips’ UK headquarter offices to Ascent 1 in the Farnborough Aerospace centre.

 

As part of its criteria for selecting a new office space, Philips searched for a business partner that shared its focus on environmental issues.  The office refurbishment undertaken by Federated Hermes at Ascent 1 secured a BREEAM rating of excellence which was a key consideration for Philips UKI.

 

Philips will benefit from installed solar panels to offset energy usage, added electric vehicle charging points and natural habitats that are protected and encouraged, both around the office and in shared outside spaces.

Neil Mesher, Philips UKI CEO said: “Our new Headquarters, situated in the heart of Farnborough’s business district, will not only support our current and future growth, but also provide a collaborative environment that can enable us to easily adopt the working practices of the future.

 

“Although the COVID-19 pandemic has seen many companies consider an indefinite future of working from home, close conversations with our employees has revealed a strong desire for an office base, which is supported by the flexible and agile working policies that Philips UK has long championed.

 

“We believe there is a future role for collaborative office space, and we want to provide our employees with a comfortable, modern workplace befitting who we are and reflecting our commitment as a leading health tech company and partner to the NHS.”

 

Leo Docherty, MP for Aldershot said: “I am delighted to welcome Philips UK to Ascent 1 in the Farnborough Aerospace Centre. The decision to relocate their headquarters here clearly demonstrates the attractiveness of Farnborough as a leading centre of business. As a key partner to the NHS, supporting it through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, I share their vision to improve the health of the nation and create healthy communities, not only in my constituency, but across the UK. I look forward to working with the Philips team on a range of local and national issues.”  

About Royal Philips  

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Sustainability Press release

Contact Details

 

Elizabeth Littlewood
Philips UKI
Tel.: +44 7909 874563
Email: Elizabeth.littlewood@philips.com

The new Philips Headquarters and supporting offices at Ascent 1 in the Farnborough Aerospace centre

