Philips and Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust agree a strategic consultancy partnership to drive clinical and service excellence across the Trust’s newly merged Radiology service

Farnborough, UK – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology and Mid and South Essex Foundation NHS Trust have agreed a 3 year Radiology equipment procurement and management partnership aimed to support and deliver the Trust’s vision to achieve clinical and service excellence across its newly merged holistic Radiology services. Basildon and Thurrock University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Mid Essex Hospital Services NHS Trust and Southend University NHS Foundation Trust merged in April 2020 to become Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust.
The partnership will enable the Trust to leverage Philips’ expertise in innovative healthcare solutions and data-led decision making, shaping efficient long-term planning of the Trust’s equipment management strategy.
The radiology profession is experiencing substantial pressure as increase in demand is being outweighed by our available resources. It is therefore imperative that traditional radiology departments partner with industry experts to achieve the highest levels of efficiencies and effectiveness in delivering our radiology services. We know that with the right partner, and harnessing the advancement of their expertise and technology, it is possible to more effectively serve our patient population.”
Qaiser Malik
Clinical Lead for Radiology at Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust.
In partnership, the collaboration will drive several strategic projects across the hospital sites, supporting the Trust in the planning and replacement of Radiology imaging equipment. Delivery of performance management programmes will ensure the Trust optimises systems using the latest techniques and services to deliver quality and, most importantly, improved patient care, experience and satisfaction.
Qaiser continued: “Many of our processes and core business relies on the state-of-the-art equipment. The uptime of equipment is essential to our department and any downtime needs to be managed swiftly. Through our partnership, there will be many processes like these that will be examined using lean principles to drive efficiency. We will be exploring and implementing unified systems and processes that support patient flow, design and throughput across the three departments, whilst still maintaining each unique site identity.”
Stephen McMillan, Philips’ Head of Solutions, UKI, commented: “Philips is proud to partner with Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust. Our partnership will support the Trust to identify ways to innovate and drive excellence across its Radiology service and diagnostic pathway, delivering improvements to outcomes and delivering against its strategic vision.”
Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust provides a range of clinical services for a population of over 1.2 million people across central and south Essex. The Trust’s strategic priority is to achieve clinical and service excellence and it has decided to work in partnership with Philips to ensure its aspirations are achieved.
Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.
|The Broomfield Hospital site is based in Chelmsford and one of the three main hospital sites of Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust