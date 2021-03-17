Philips and Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust agree a strategic consultancy partnership to drive clinical and service excellence across the Trust’s newly merged Radiology service

In partnership, the collaboration will drive several strategic projects across the hospital sites, supporting the Trust in the planning and replacement of Radiology imaging equipment. Delivery of performance management programmes will ensure the Trust optimises systems using the latest techniques and services to deliver quality and, most importantly, improved patient care, experience and satisfaction.

Qaiser continued: “Many of our processes and core business relies on the state-of-the-art equipment. The uptime of equipment is essential to our department and any downtime needs to be managed swiftly. Through our partnership, there will be many processes like these that will be examined using lean principles to drive efficiency. We will be exploring and implementing unified systems and processes that support patient flow, design and throughput across the three departments, whilst still maintaining each unique site identity.”

Stephen McMillan, Philips’ Head of Solutions, UKI, commented: “Philips is proud to partner with Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust. Our partnership will support the Trust to identify ways to innovate and drive excellence across its Radiology service and diagnostic pathway, delivering improvements to outcomes and delivering against its strategic vision.”

Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust provides a range of clinical services for a population of over 1.2 million people across central and south Essex. The Trust’s strategic priority is to achieve clinical and service excellence and it has decided to work in partnership with Philips to ensure its aspirations are achieved.