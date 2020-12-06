Home
    Smart humidification. All night long.
      DreamStation Go Heated Humidifier

      HH1531/05
      Smart humidification. All night long.

      Don’t give up the comfort of heated humidification when you’re on the go. With its water-saving technology, the convenience of using tap water, and a compact design, you can enjoy heated humidification anywhere your travels take you. See all benefits

        Smart humidification. All night long.

        • Thinnest travel humidifier¹
        • Uses tap or bottled water³
        • Water-saving technology
        • Works with any mask you like²
        Lightweight, compact design makes it easy to pack and carry

        Lightweight, compact design makes it easy to pack and carry

        The DreamStation Go heated humidifier is designed to make packing a breeze. It’s the thinnest travel heated humidifier among leading PAP brands⁵, so it’s easy to take along whether your traveling by land, sea, or air.

        Smart humidification. All night long.

        Smart humidification. All night long.

        DreamStation Go features water-saving technology designed to give you a full night of heated humidification⁴ by actively monitoring ambient conditions and therapy settings and automatically adjusting moisture delivery when humidifier target time is enabled. Also, In the event you underfill or forget to fill the humidifier, our heater plate shutdown feature will take over to prevent dry, uncomfortable air from being delivered to you for the remainder of the night.

        Manages water usage evenly for comfort throughout the night

        Manages water usage evenly for comfort throughout the night

        The DreamStation Go heated humidifier’s water-saving technology adapts to a wide range of ambient conditions to deliver humidification evenly throughout the full night’s sleep.⁴ You can enjoy the same all-night comfort you experience at home, no matter where your travels take you.

        Freedom to use tap water³

        Freedom to use tap water³

        With the freedom to use tap, bottled or distilled water³, the DreamStation Go heated humidifier reduces the inconvenience of taking along heavy, bulky containers or searching for distilled water when you arrive. That means you can choose to travel light and still enjoy the same comfort of heated humidification that you experience at home.

        Use any mask you like

        Use any mask you like

        When you’ve found a mask you’re comfortable with, the last thing you want to do is be forced to switch your mask while travelling. The DreamStation Go heated humidifier is designed to work with any mask that works for you, so you can enjoy on-the-go heated humidification from the comfort of your own mask.²

        Technical Specifications

        • Humidifier Details

          Size
          14.7cm x 5.9 cm x 15.1 cm
          Weight
          344.7 g
          Humidifier Capacity
          240 ml
          Tubing compatibility
          Micro-flexible 12 mm, 15 mm, and 22 mm standard tubing
          Water compatibility
          Distilled, tap, bottled*
          Humidifier usage while on Battery power
          No
          Warranty
          2 years

            • 1. When compared against Transcend, HDM Z1, AirMini (does not offer heated humidifier), Devilbiss
            • 2. DreamStation Go is equipped with a universal adapter designed to fit all standard 22mm OD connections.
            • 3. In very hard water areas, it is recommended that you use distilled or bottled water.
            • 4. Adjusts humidification output when water-saver target time is enabled. Refer to the User Manual for more information.
            • 5. When compared against ResMed AirSense, AirStart; Devilbiss IntelliPAP 1 and IntelliPAP 2; Fisher and Paykel – SleepStyle, Icon