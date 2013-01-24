Mobile medical device tracking saves hospitals valuable money and time

In every hospital you will easily come across hundreds of mobile medical assets, such as infusion pumps and ultrasound devices, as well as beds. Ideally, every department always knows how many devices exist and where they are, so staff does not have to search for them. Unfortunately, the practice looks different.
Philips developed PerformanceFlow in collaboration with the OLVG hospital in Amsterdam: A solution for managing mobile medical devices based on track & trace technology which can also address broader user cases within a hospital beyond asset tracking.