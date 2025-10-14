Make informed anesthesia decisions with confidence.

Why integrate Masimo’s SedLine EEG System into your IntelliVue monitors in the OR and ICU? So you can better evaluate that your sedated patients are receiving the correct amount of anesthesia. Too much anesthesia can trigger post-op nausea, discomfort, permanent injury, or worse. Too little can result in waking up early, potentially leading to recurring visions of a recent surgical procedure, PTSD, and litigation. Masimo SedLine offers continuous analysis of your patient’s EEG to better determine the depth of sedation.