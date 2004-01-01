Search terms

mL26-8 Transducer

Compact and Ultra-high frequency Transducer

FUS9197

Find similar products

Discover the award-winning Philips mL26-8 ultra-high frequency compact linear array transducer, designed to provide exceptional imaging versatility from head to hip. With specialized presets for MSK, breast, vascular, dermal, and ocular applications, the mL26-8 offers unmatched adaptability on EPIQ & Affiniti. Proud recipient of the 'Best Innovation Award in General Imaging' at Journées Francophones de Radiologie 2023.

Contact & support

Specifications

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 192
Frequency range
  • 26-8 MHz
Array Type
  • Compact linear
Applications
  • High-resolution superficial (MSK and small parts) applications, ocular, vascular and dermal
Biopsy capable
  • No
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 192
See all specifications
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 192
Frequency range
  • 26-8 MHz
Array Type
  • Compact linear
Applications
  • High-resolution superficial (MSK and small parts) applications, ocular, vascular and dermal
Biopsy capable
  • No
  • Available in select countries. Please consult your Philips representative for further details.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.