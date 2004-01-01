Search terms

eL18-4

Ultra-broadband linear array with PureWave crystal technology

453561780782

Find similar products

Learn more about the Philips eL18-4 ultra-broadband linear array transducer with PureWave crystal technology in the specification table below.

Contact & support

Specifications

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Ultra-broadband, PureWave
Number of elements
  • 1920
Frequency range
  • 22-2 MHz
Array Type
  • Linear
Modes
  • Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio (CPA), SonoCT, variable XRES, harmonic imaging, contrast, Panoramic, and MicroFlow Imaging
Applications
  • High resolution superficial applications including small parts, breast, vascular, musculoskeletal, bowel, pediatric, and OB imaging. Tissue aberration correction selection for advanced MSK, breast, and vascular venous TSP.
Biopsy capable
  • Yes
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Ultra-broadband, PureWave
Number of elements
  • 1920
See all specifications
Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Ultra-broadband, PureWave
Number of elements
  • 1920
Frequency range
  • 22-2 MHz
Array Type
  • Linear
Modes
  • Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio (CPA), SonoCT, variable XRES, harmonic imaging, contrast, Panoramic, and MicroFlow Imaging
Applications
  • High resolution superficial applications including small parts, breast, vascular, musculoskeletal, bowel, pediatric, and OB imaging. Tissue aberration correction selection for advanced MSK, breast, and vascular venous TSP.
Biopsy capable
  • Yes

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.