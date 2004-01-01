By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio (CPA), SonoCT, variable XRES, harmonic imaging, contrast, Panoramic, and MicroFlow Imaging
Applications
High resolution superficial applications including small parts, breast, vascular, musculoskeletal, bowel, pediatric, and OB imaging. Tissue aberration correction selection for advanced MSK, breast, and vascular venous TSP.
Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio (CPA), SonoCT, variable XRES, harmonic imaging, contrast, Panoramic, and MicroFlow Imaging
Applications
High resolution superficial applications including small parts, breast, vascular, musculoskeletal, bowel, pediatric, and OB imaging. Tissue aberration correction selection for advanced MSK, breast, and vascular venous TSP.
Biopsy capable
Yes
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.