Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

White Telemetry Pouch with Snaps Cases, Bags &amp; Pouches

White Telemetry Pouch with Snaps

Cases, Bags & Pouches

9300-0768-200

Find similar products

Disposable water and chemical resistant white telemetry pouch with snaps. One size fits all.

Contact us

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand