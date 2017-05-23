Home
Fetal Spiral Electrode Direct ECG

Fetal Spiral Electrode single spiral

Direct ECG

989803137631

With protection tab, is shown with the attachment electrode and leg plate cable. (The electrode and cable are ordered separately). Includes disposable applicator, sterilized.

Specifications

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1350A, M1350B, M1350C, M1353A, M1310A, M2703A, M2705A, M2720A
Product Category
  • Fetal
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • GE Corometrics 115, 116, 118, 119, 126, 128, 129 Spacelabs IM77
Product Type
  • Direct ECG
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .770 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 25
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 20 months
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 989803137651; 989803137791; 989803137801; 989803137811; 989803139771

