OR 5-lead ECG Trunk Cable Trunk Cable

OR 5-lead ECG Trunk Cable AAMI/IEC

Trunk Cable

989803170181

OR 5 lead OR ECG Trunk Cable. AAMI/IEC. Trunk can be used for either color code system AAMI and IEC.

Specifications

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863064
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Trunk Cable
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sales unit = 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1644A; M1645A; M1647A; M1648A; M1968A; M1971A
ECG Trunk Cable
Cable Length
  • 2.7 m (8.9')
Number of Leads
  • 5
Shielded
  • Yes for Operating Room (ESU protection)
Number of Pins
  • 12-Pin
Color Coding
  • AAMI/IEC

