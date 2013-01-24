Home
Telemetry Extender Cable Telemetry Cable

Telemetry Extender Cable

Telemetry Cable

989803172241

Extender Cable allows MX40 series to be mounted away from patient. Connects MX40 ECG and SpO2 accessories. Reusable. Extender Cable length = 1.0 m (3.2 ft) 1 Sales unit= 1 cable

Specifications

Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 865350, 865351
Product Type
  • Telemetry Cable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sales unit = 1 cable
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • MX40 lead sets; 3-5-6-leads
ECG Telemetry Cable
Cable Length
  • 1.0 m (3.3')
Number of Leads
  • 3; 5; 6
Shielded
  • Yes
Number of Pins
  • MX40
Color Coding
  • AAMI/IEC

