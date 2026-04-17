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ECG
Telemetry Extender Cable
Telemetry Extender Cable
Telemetry Cable
ECG
Telemetry Extender Cable
Telemetry Cable
ECG
Extender Cable allows MX40 series to be mounted away from patient. Connects MX40 ECG and SpO2 accessories. Reusable. Extender Cable length = 1.0 m (3.2 ft) 1 Sales unit= 1 cable
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Technical support
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Documentation
Brochure
Enhancing ECG quality application note
(312.73 KB)
See all
Specifications
ECG Telemetry Cable
Cable Length
1.0 m (3.3')
Number of Leads
3; 5; 6
Shielded
Yes
Number of Pins
MX40
Color Coding
AAMI/IEC
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
865350, 865351
Product Type
Telemetry Cable
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Packaging Unit
1 sales unit = 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
MX40 lead sets; 3-5-6-leads
Documentation
Enhancing ECG quality application note
PDF
|
312.73 KB
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Philips - Telemetry Extender Cable Telemetry Cable - Philips