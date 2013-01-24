Home
IntelliVue NMT Patient Cable Patient Cable

IntelliVue NMT Patient Cable

Patient Cable

989803174581

Patient cable for the Philips IntelliVue Neuro Muscular Transmission Module 865383. Reusable cable comes with green 12-pin module connector and splits on the opposite site into 3 individual wires - One 30 cm (12 inch) long wire with the acceleration sensor and two 20 cm (7.9 inch) long grabber lead sets connecting to snap style stimulation electrodes. Total cable length: 3 m (9.8 feet). 1 Sales Unit = 1 Cable.

Specifications

Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • NMT
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 865383
Product Type
  • Patient Cable
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 patient cable
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
NMT Patient Cable
Cable Length
  • 3.0 m (9.8')

