Sidestream LoFlo EtCO2 Airway Adapter, Infant/Neonate

Sidestream LoFlo

EtCO2 Airway Adapter, Infant/Neonate

989803206721

Sidestream monitoring is a good option for patients requiring intubation during short-term procedural sedation or anaesthesia. LoFlo sidestream EtCO2 sensors use a common extension server, providing clinical versatility to use with the same monitor. No calibration is required. The sensors remain stable over time with continual and automatic validated calibration information.

Specifications

Gas Capnography
Short Term or Long Term
  • Short Term
With Oxygen
  • No
Technology
  • Sidestream
Tube Length
  • 2.5m (8 ft 4in)
Intubated or Non-Intubated
  • Intubated
Patient Application
  • Infant: Neonate
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Type
  • Capnography
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .320 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 Box of 10
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
CE Certified
  • Yes
Product Category
  • Gas

