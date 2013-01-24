LEAD SET RADIOLUCENT 12 LEAD 72in IEC. Use with Series IV and Xper Physiomonitoring 5 devices
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Lead Set Length
|
|Number of Leads
|
|Shielded
|
|Electrode Attachment Method
|
|Color Coding
|