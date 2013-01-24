Home
LEAD SET RADIOLUCENT 12 LEAD 72in IEC Lead Set

LEAD SET RADIOLUCENT 12 LEAD 72in IEC

Lead Set

AGTIN72

LEAD SET RADIOLUCENT 12 LEAD 72in IEC. Use with Series IV and Xper Physiomonitoring 5 devices

Specifications

Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Lead Set
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Chest
Lead Set Length
  • 1.8 m (5.9')
Number of Leads
  • 12
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • IEC

