Disclaimer

1. Rotational atherectomy refers to the Phoenix family of products. 2.4mm deflecting catheter and 2.2 mm auto-deflected catheter have directional cutting ability.

2. Monitor flow of excised material into the disposal reservoir during operation of the Catheter. If flow of excised material ceases during the procedure, this is a sign that the Catheter drive system (cutter, torque shaft, or Handle motor drive) may not be operating properly.

3. The Phoenix atherectomy 1.8 mm tracking catheter is indicated for vessels 2.5 mm in diameter or above. The Phoenix atherectomy 2.2 mm tracking, deflected and 2.4 mm deflecting catheters are indicated for vessels 3.0 mm in diameter or above. While the 1.8 mm and 2.2 mm tracking & deflected catheters are indicated for femoral, popliteal, or distal arteries located below the knee, the Phoenix 2.4 mm deflecting catheter is indicated for femoral and popliteal only.

4. Davis T, Ramaiah V, Niazi K, Martin Gissler H, Crabtree T. Safety and effectiveness of the Phoenix Atherectomy System in lower extremity arteries: Early and midterm outcomes from the prospective multicenter EASE study. Vascular. 2017 Dec;25(6):563-575

5. Case study results are not predictive. Results in other cases may vary.

6. Case performed by Dr. Christopher LeSar at the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga.

7. Case performed by Dr. Joseph Griffin at Baton Rouge General Hospital.

8. Center mass cutting device when the guidewire is centered.

9. Case performed by Dr. William Crowder in Jackson, Mississippi.

10. Case performed by Dr. Tom Davis in Detroit, MI.

* vs. 2.2 tracking catheter, based on bench tests. Bench test results not indicative of clinical performance. 2.2mm deflected catheter was not included in the EASE trial.